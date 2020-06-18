Red Magic, the gaming brand of the manufacturer Nubia, has already launched more than a few models, many of which have ended up being sold globally. The last one to do it is the new one Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite, which is put up for sale in Spain by Vodafone.

The Red Magic 5G Lite is a 5G mobile for gamers, with Snapdragon 765G, AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh and a liquid cooling technology and buttons, which was launched in China under the name of Nubia Play.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite price and availability

The Red Magic 5G lite is now available in all Vodafone sales channels in Spain.

For installment payments with an associated fee, the price is from 17 euros per month in 36 installments and without initial payment (612 euros in total).



As the name suggests, the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is a slightly less powerful gaming mobile than the standard Red Magic 5G, which maintains 5G connectivity although signed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage to go with it.

One of its strengths is on the 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD + and a 120Hz refresh rate, twice the normal. The touch response slab is even higher, at 240 Hz.

It is fundamentally a mobile to play, for which it includes some unique features such as a liquid cooling system, a large capacity battery (5,100 mAh with support for 18W fast charge) and physical buttons as a trigger, located on the top of the terminal.

The Red Magic 5G Lite features a unique design with customizable RGB lighting and a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide angle and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and portrait mode. In front, the shutter is 12 megapixels and is included in the frame (there is no notch or perforation on the screen of this terminal).

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite Data Sheet

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite

SCREEN

6.65 «

AMOLED

120 Hz

Full HD +

DIMENSIONS

171.7 × 78.5 × 9.1mm

210g

INTERNAL MEMORY

256GB UFS 2.1

RAM

8GB LPDDR4X

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

DRUMS

5,100mAh Quick Charge 18W

REAR CAMERA

48 MP

8MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP depth

FRONT CAMERA

12 MP

CONNECTIVITY

5G SA / NSA

Bluetooth 5.0

Dual WiFi

USB Type C

NFC

PRICE

From 17 euros per month (in 36 installments)

