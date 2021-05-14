The NRA is accountable



The NRA must be dismantled.

Photo: Charles Trainor Jr. – Pool / Getty Images

As the country is going through a rampant wave of gun violence, we applaud a federal judge’s decision to dismiss the National Rifle Association (NRA) bankruptcy petition.

It is no secret to anyone that the NRA is an organization with great power that has torpedoed in Congress the proposals for a true reform of arms control in the United States. They base themselves in a vile way in the second amendment of the Constitution, and in complicity with the Republican bench they do not give way to a true scrutiny that discourages the sale and purchase of weapons.

But this time the organization backfired. Judge Harlin Hale, of the Northern District of Texas, determined that the NRA filed the bankruptcy petition “in bad faith” to escape a lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General’s Office, which requested its dissolution for embezzlement of charitable funds.

Nothing is going to restore the lives that have been lost in senseless shootings, but at least for now the NRA and its leaders will not be able to escape the lawsuit in New York or reinstitute themselves in Texas.

Although the NRA’s headquarters are in Virginia, it was incorporated in New York State shortly after the Civil War, so it is governed by New York regulatory authority.

We hope that justice will do its part and uncover the corruption within the entity.

The New York City Attorney’s Office has a strong case denoting a culture of illegal, oppressive and fraudulent mismanagement and negligent oversight within the organization, especially by four of its top executives whom it accuses of lining their pockets for years.

But regardless of the outcome in court, we must maintain the pressure to resume the change to the laws on carrying weapons as soon as possible.

Figures released by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) this week show that there have been 191 mass shootings so far in 2021. The non-profit group gives the qualification of massacre when there are more than 4 fatalities. The most recent occurred over the weekend in Colorado, where 6 people from the same family were shot.

During all of 2020, there were a total of 610 such incidents in the country.

The Biden-Harris administration itself recognizes that this epidemic of gun violence has to end, which is why the NRA must be dismantled and stronger laws passed in Congress.