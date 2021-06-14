The novelty in sun creams from Lidl

Lidl supermarket. (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via .)

Summer is synonymous with sunscreen. Whether in long days at the beach and pool or simply when going out, applying a sunscreen is essential. For several years, the solar ranges of supermarkets such as Mercadona or Lidl have positioned themselves as good options, reaching the OCU rankings.

Now, the German chain has launched two novelties within its Cien Sun range that go beyond simple protection and help to take maximum care of the skin during the summer months.

These are two products with a protection factor of 50 that include mineral filters. They are the Anti-Aging Cream + BB Cream Facial and the Anti-Aging Facial Fluid, which are enriched with antioxidant oils and vitamin E, to maintain hydration.

Both are available in store and online, for a price of around five euros.

What are mineral filters?

Mineral filters are part of the composition of these new Cien Sun sunscreens and provide protection against the sun, as an alternative to chemical filters. According to Dr. Paloma Borregón, “they are especially important and recommended for sensitive and allergic skin and are especially suitable for children.”

These filters reflect solar radiation, preventing it from penetrating the skin and act “as true shields that repel radiation.” “They are photostable, that is, they do not degrade in light. Their effect does not diminish over time, they provide softness by not being absorbed by the skin, and they do not irritate it or cause reactions ”, they add in an information from the company.

From Cantabria Labs, a laboratory specialized in sun protection, they point out that mine filters

