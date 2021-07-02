The novelties of F1 in Austria

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail

A great overall image of the RB16B, including the new serrated diffuser, the central wing pillar exhaust cover, and its scoop-shaped rear spoiler.

Mercedes W12 brake drum detail

Mercedes appears to have introduced a new rear brake drum design with an offset looped section of the main drum body in the upper half. This should help you manage tire temperatures differently.

Aston Martin AMR21

Aston Martin has added two vortex generators to the side column spoiler to further improve flow around the side column shoulder.

Aston Martin AMR21

Rear-facing shot of the new vortex generators added to the AMR21’s side wing.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail

A close-up of the serrated edge applied to the Gurney-style diffuser ailerons that Red Bull introduced at the Styrian GP and used on Max Verstappen’s car.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail

A nice shot of the vortex generators that help the diffuser center transition. It is not a feature only seen on Red Bull

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail

A rare take on the rear of the Aston Martin AMR21’s front wing, notice how everything is purposely designed to direct airflow through and around the front tire more efficiently.

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail

In this close-up we can also see how the team has added an inner footplate under the endplate to help direct the airflow.

Ferrari SF21 front wing detail

A great view of the bottom of the nose of the Ferrari SF21 as the mechanics move it around the pit. Note the tongue-shaped appendage that directs the flow of air collected through the nostrils at the front of the nose, while an inlet resides just behind to capture the flow of air as it passes.

Ferrari SF21

The three ailerons on the edge of the test floor that Ferrari has in Austria as it evaluates the new setup for the upcoming races.

Mercedes W12 front brake detail

A look at the Mercedes W12’s brake assembly prior to drum installation shows us how some of the ducts are used to help cool the brakes and provide aerodynamic assistance.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake drum detail

Instead, Red Bull’s front brake assembly with the drum attached shows how a channel cut into the surface is used to help force airflow through the rim.

Ferrari SF21

The bargeboard group and the deflector panels of the Ferrari SF21, note that there are four rows of fins mounted on the footplate to help guide the airflow to the outside.

Ferrari SF21

A close-up of those support fins and the multi-element footplate they reside on, also note the small cutouts that pierce the boomerang above and are necessary for legal reasons.

Ferrari SF21

A close-up of the mid-section of the bargeboard’s double-boomerang arrangement that blends into two vertical elements at the edge of the car. Note also the shape of the Venetian blind-type elements.

Alpine A521

A close-up of the outer section of the diffuser and the three extractors mounted on the underside of the rear wing endplate.

Mercedes W12

Mercedes has the most downforce rear wing and T-wing arrangement mounted on the W12 once again this weekend.

Mercedes W12

Mercedes W12 front wing. Note how the bottom spoiler is split to allow access to the inner cavity of the endplate that has the thermal imaging camera mounted on the opposite side.

Aston Martin AMR21

The cooling of the Aston Martin AMR21 opens next to the cabin and the halo, with the bodywork peeled off at the trailing edge of the halo and a large panel of grilles used to evacuate the heat that is expelled.

Aston Martin AMR21

A rear shot of the nose of the Aston Martin AMR21 shows how it uses a design similar to that of a boat tail, which is complemented by the two pressed channels in the aft section.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear detail

A close-up of the Aston Martin rear wing endplate that shares many of the characteristics seen in the Mercedes design. However, note the cavity that allows another upward shape in the front section.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear detail

A close-up of the AMR21’s exhaust and dump valve. Note also the rear fork leg mounted on the crash frame, rather than the gearbox housing, as Mercedes has.

Aston Martin AMR21

On the outside corner of the diffuser on the AMR21, you can see that it has feather-shaped extractors, while a row of vortex generators help flow over the transition in the center.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail

A nice overview of the RB16B’s rear wing endplates, with their louvered hanging section, upward vents, carefully managed sweep strip, and six smaller and smaller wishbones below.

Red Bull Racing RB16B

A slightly different angle of the RB16B than what we’re used to seeing shows the various surfaces used to help guide airflow around the sidepod and the Venetian-blind array that protects those flow structures from the wake of the tires.

Aston Martin AMR21

Mechanics work on the AMR21’s front suspension as they prepare the car for action.

AlphaTauri AT02

A look under the covers of the AlphaTauri AT02 without the sidepod and engine cover body attached gives us a good look at the cooler layout, both on the sidepod and on the mount coolers above the power unit.

Ferrari SF21 front brake drum detail

Ferrari’s front brake drum has a large cross duct that is exposed to create a larger cavity between the drum and the rim in an effort to help control temperature and aerodynamics. Also note the triangular slat that helps align the flow.

Ferrari mechanics push Carlos Sainz Jr.’s car, the Ferrari SF21, through the pitlane

Carlos Sainz’s SF21 is pushed by the pitlane towards the checks.

Detail of the rear of the Alfa Romeo Racing C41

An overview of the Alfa Romeo C41 from the rear, including the rear spoiler, exhaust arrangement and diffuser.

Detail of the rear of the Alfa Romeo Racing C41

A close-up of the C41’s diffuser, note the small fins on the outer channel, a feature that separates from the rest of the grille.

Mercedes W12

The wide-angle side shot of the Mercedes W12 shows us the shape of the under-nose section to help caress airflow.

Red Bull Racing RB16B

Close-up of the Red Bull RB16B rear wing and more specifically the robust gooseneck center pillar and DRS.

Red Bull Racing RB16B

The RB16B’s edge treatment isn’t new, but it’s worth a look. Meanwhile, another five outward-angled fins help control the direction of the airflow as it works its way around the sidepod.

Red Bull Racing RB16B

An overview of the RB16B bargeboard cluster and side sidepod deflector panel, note the feather-shaped detail at the top of the main element.

Red Bull Racing RB16B

The front section of the bargeboard group on the RB16B with a series of winglets deployed on top of the multi-element footplate to help divert flow to the outside.

Detail of the rear of the Ferrari SF21

Ferrari uses a large cooling outlet at the rear of the car, such is the requirement of the circuit due to the altitude.

Mercedes W12

A close-up of the Mercedes “wavy” floor, which has a large flap mounted just behind it.

Mercedes W12

A close-up of the area in front of the rear tire on the Mercedes W12, note the way the ground lifts towards the trailing edge to help roll the edge.

Williams FW43B rear detail

Image of the rear of the Williams FW43B, note the shorter slat in the outermost section of the diffuser, which was modified as part of an upgrade for the team in the final race.

Mercedes W12 front wing detail

With the front wing mounted on the ground, we can see how far the footplate is turned up on the Mercedes W12.

Alpine A521 nose and front wing detail

These are two wing specifications Alpine has available for the Austrian GP. Notice the difference in the shape of the trailing edge of the upper wing and how the ailerons are much tighter at the tips on the lower wing than on the upper wing.

Ferrari SF21

A great view of the stack of spoilers on the chassis of the Ferrari SF21.