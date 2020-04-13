English football studies the way to return so as not to end the 19/20 season in the Premier League and to do so guaranteeing the safety of all and without involving a possible spread of the coronavirus. According to the English press, one of the options being considered is to return to the competition behind closed doors and that the games are played at Wembley, with several encounters during the day and broadcast on television.

Officially the Premier League has been suspended until next April 30, although the term is expected to be extended given the situation in England with the coronavirus. Last March 9 the last match in the English championship was played with the duel between Leicester and Aston Villa, corresponding to matchday 29. More than a month later without football, the work is now focused on finding a possible way to resume the activity without involving any danger to anyone.

According to The Sun newspaper, this Friday there will be a meeting between all the English clubs to try to find a possible date for the resumption of the championship and to establish the return to work of the squads. Besides, the FA would have proposed a plan to try to dispute the remaining days of the championship and do it safely.

An information from this Monday from The Times newspaper talks about the possibility of holding several meetings in the emblematic wembley stadium in the same day. The parties they would be played behind closed doors and could be followed on television. According to the aforementioned information, the FA would not only have offered Wembley but also St George’s Park as neutral places to help end the Premier League season. As for the date of possible return, they speak of June or July.