Vincenzo Spadafora, Italian Minister of Sport, has assured that the Government is seeking an agreement with the country’s Football Federation (FIGC) on the protocol for resuming training and that, if he cannot find it, he will order the final closure of Series A for the 2019-2020 season.

04/30/2020

Act at 12:56

CEST

Efe

“These days the Scientific Technical Committee is meeting with the various parts of the world of football, not only with the FIGC, to deepen the protocol that it presented to us. If we find an agreement, the training sessions may be resumed and this will also be positive for the eventual resumption of the championship, “said Spadafora in an interview on national television” RAI “.

“Otherwise, the Government will decide, for reasons of an obvious health emergency, to close the championship, creating, as far as possible, the conditions so that the world of football has the least possible damage”he added.

Spadafora stressed that, in the latter case, the Government will assume its responsibilities and called for “the controversy to end now, because football must be a symbol of carefreeness, passion and fun.”

At the moment, the government considered insufficient the protocol presented two weeks ago by the FIGC, in which it was requested to resume training on May 4, and prohibited activity in the sports centers of football clubs until May 18.

This decision was strongly criticized by the Italian soccer world and the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, assured late on Wednesday that he would refuse to sign the final closure of the season.

“I protect the interests of the world of football and I refuse to sign a full season lockout, except if there are objective conditions related to the health of the players, the coaching staff and collaborators, but someone has to tell me clearly and should prevent me from continuing, “Gravina said late Wednesday after participating in an online event organized by the Ascoli Calcio.

