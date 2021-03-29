The notes of Spain against Georgia: Dani Olmo is necessary in this team

Dani Olmo saved Spain in view of Georgia on the second day of the classification of the Qatar World Cup in discount time. The national team started losing, but Ferran torres and the attacker of the Leipzig They turned around a game that had become very complicated.

Unai Simon – GOOD

He saved the team in the 18th minute with a great save. He couldn’t do anything in Georgia’s goal.

Pedro Porro – APPROVED

He made his debut as an absolute international. Better in attack than in defense. He saw yellow at 13 minutes for a very clear foul. He did not cover the Georgia goal. After game time, he was replaced by Marcos Llorente.

Eric García – SUSPENSION

It is likely that in his club he does not play because he does not want to renew and for something else. Overwhelmed to stop the Georgia attacks.

Diego Llorente – SUSPENSION

Vague and overflowing, like his partner behind him. It was not good. Luis Enrique changed him at halftime. He saw yellow at the beginning of the match.

Jordi Alba – APPROVED

He suffered in the first half. Unable to lead a young and inexperienced rear. In the second act he enjoyed stepping on the opposite field more. Bryan’s departure helped him. From his boots the goal pass to Ferran Torres was born to achieve a 1-1 draw.

Sergio Busquets – APPROVED

Unable to take command of the game in the first half. His performance improved somewhat in the second half. He was replaced by Oyarzabal.

Pedri González – GOOD

Criterion. Quality. The best of Spain in a first half to forget with Bryan. The canary is very good and he insists on showing it. In the last minute he suffered a very dangerous tackle.

Fabian Ruiz – SUSPENSE

He was unable to direct the attack from Spain. Therefore, he did not take advantage of the ownership. He was substituted after 55 minutes.

Ferran Torres – GOOD

He had the first and only opportunity for Spain in the first half with a shot that was stopped by the Georgia goalkeeper. Then, he was able to reach a good ball served by Alba to score the tying goal. The one from City was good.

Bryan Gil – GOOD

It is pure daring and impudence. He always tries. One of the best of the Spanish team in a very poor first half. He stayed in the locker room after the break.

Álvaro Morata – APPROVED

He always fights. He always tries. He was not able to score, but no one can blame him.

Íñigo Martínez – APPROVED

Entered by Diego Llorente after the break. It brought tranquility to a defense that had suffered in the first act.

Dani Olmo – REMARKABLE

Came into halftime for Bryan Gil. Its quality leaves no doubt. Improved the attack of the national team. He made the winning goal in injury time with a great shot that enjoyed the collaboration of the goalkeeper.

Thiago Alcántara – SUSPENSO

He came out for Fabian and did not contribute much.

Marcos Llorente – GOOD

In the 65th minute he came in for Pedro Porro. Again he occupied the right side. His speed made the Georgian attackers desperate.

Mikel Oyarzabal – APPROVED

He entered with 15 minutes remaining to try to score the winning goal. It did not add much in attack.

Luis Enrique – SUSPENSION

He made six changes from the match against Greece, but the team is still not working. This Spain needs a goal and the Asturian is not able to find it. Dani Olmo saved him from a problem.