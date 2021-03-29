The notes of Spain against Georgia: Dani Olmo is necessary in this team

Dani Olmo saved Spain in view of Georgia on the second day of the classification of the Qatar World Cup in discount time. The national team started losing, but Ferran torres and the attacker of the Leipzig They turned around a game that had become very complicated.
Unai Simon – GOOD
He saved the team in the 18th minute with a great save. He couldn’t do anything in Georgia’s goal.
Pedro Porro – APPROVED
He made his debut as an absolute international. Better in attack than in defense. He saw yellow at 13 minutes for a very clear foul. He did not cover the Georgia goal. After game time, he was replaced by Marcos Llorente.
Eric García – SUSPENSION
It is likely that in his club he does not play because he does not want to renew and for something else. Overwhelmed to stop the Georgia attacks.
Diego Llorente – SUSPENSION
Vague and overflowing, like his partner behind him. It was not good. Luis Enrique changed him at halftime. He saw yellow at the beginning of the match.
Jordi Alba – APPROVED
He suffered in the first half. Unable to lead a young and inexperienced rear. In the second act he enjoyed stepping on the opposite field more. Bryan’s departure helped him. From his boots the goal pass to Ferran Torres was born to achieve a 1-1 draw.
Sergio Busquets – APPROVED
Unable to take command of the game in the first half. His performance improved somewhat in the second half. He was replaced by Oyarzabal.
Pedri González – GOOD
Criterion. Quality. The best of Spain in a first half to forget with Bryan. The canary is very good and he insists on showing it. In the last minute he suffered a very dangerous tackle.
Fabian Ruiz – SUSPENSE
He was unable to direct the attack from Spain. Therefore, he did not take advantage of the ownership. He was substituted after 55 minutes.
Ferran Torres – GOOD
He had the first and only opportunity for Spain in the first half with a shot that was stopped by the Georgia goalkeeper. Then, he was able to reach a good ball served by Alba to score the tying goal. The one from City was good.
Bryan Gil – GOOD
It is pure daring and impudence. He always tries. One of the best of the Spanish team in a very poor first half. He stayed in the locker room after the break.
Álvaro Morata – APPROVED
He always fights. He always tries. He was not able to score, but no one can blame him.
Íñigo Martínez – APPROVED
Entered by Diego Llorente after the break. It brought tranquility to a defense that had suffered in the first act.
Dani Olmo – REMARKABLE
Came into halftime for Bryan Gil. Its quality leaves no doubt. Improved the attack of the national team. He made the winning goal in injury time with a great shot that enjoyed the collaboration of the goalkeeper.
Thiago Alcántara – SUSPENSO
He came out for Fabian and did not contribute much.
Marcos Llorente – GOOD
In the 65th minute he came in for Pedro Porro. Again he occupied the right side. His speed made the Georgian attackers desperate.
Mikel Oyarzabal – APPROVED
He entered with 15 minutes remaining to try to score the winning goal. It did not add much in attack.
Luis Enrique – SUSPENSION
He made six changes from the match against Greece, but the team is still not working. This Spain needs a goal and the Asturian is not able to find it. Dani Olmo saved him from a problem.