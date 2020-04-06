On April 3 but 1968 one of the most important visual artists of recent years was born, Jamie Hewlett. Who along with Damon Albarn and with the intention of challenging the ‘plastic’ groups of the late nineties came up with an idea that undoubtedly sounded far-fetched for the time but was totally revolutionary, where he would combine his gifts with the drawing and the singular music that his companion composed, which is called Gorillaz.

This is how 2-D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel were born, four crude animated characters but with a lot of personality that made everyone fall in love. It took just a few unusual tracks and Jamie’s well-armed sketches to completely blow our heads off. Without knowing it – apparently – Gorillaz became the most important animation band in history and the most successful project of both, that has led them to be recognized for the art and love they put into each album, each drawing with which they promote their music videos and others.

However, in addition to drawing Gorillaz, Jamie Hewlett has been involved in other types of projects that have made him one of the most important artists of his generation.. That is why we want to remember some works of the English cartoonist that are not as well known but are just as interesting as the popular animated band.

Tank girl

Ironically and although this gave him world fame, Jamie Hewlett’s first major work is still somewhat in the undeground. He started working in the mid-80s creating a fanzine called Atomtan, with him he managed to get the attention of the comic artist, Brett Ewinyes, it was he who He invited him to collaborate in the Deadline magazine for which he created, together with Alan Martin, the anarchist cartoon Tank Girl, which was based on the adventures of a punk girl who lived in a tank and who was located in a post-apocalyptic Australia.

The popularity of this comic was so great that managed to have a great impact on British pop culture and especially on women who could read it –The target audience that Jamie always wanted to reach–, well the protagonist was a woman with a strong character, was sexually liberated and was stronger than any man who appeared in her stories. Thanks to this, in 1995 Tank Girl had a film adaptation it was a real disasterSo the vast majority of fans pretend that didn’t happen – just like Jared Leto’s Joker – and prefer to stick around like Hewlett’s wonderful illustrations.

It had a small participation in DC Comics

In 1992 Jamie Hewlett was a rockstar of comics, as he was one of the few artists of his generation who managed to enter the big leagues at his young age. It was in that same year that he began to collaborate with the writer Peter Milligan, who helped him create some issues of the Hewligan’s Haircut series, but later the opportunity would come to collaborate with one of the most important companies in comics.

Milligan managed to revive Shade, The Changing Man for DC, a character that had created one of the greatest comic book heroes, Steve Ditko. For this new adaptation, Peter called his great friend Jamie for help making the covers and art in general.. But even though this version was doing well, he decided to walk away to continue on his own path.

He has not only worked with Damon Albarn on musical projects

When we think of Jamie, then then Damon Albarn comes to mind, as if they were fingernails and dirt. Nevertheless Before creating with the Blur leader the animated characters we love so much, he was also involved with another major band from the britpop movement.

In 1995, Pulp released the successful and acclaimed Different Class, One of the most successful records of all that golden age for British music. From that album came true milestones like “Disco 2000”, “Something Changed” and “Bar Italia”, but the song by which everyone remembers that material by Jarvis Cocker and company is undoubtedly “Common People”.

In addition to releasing a video that undoubtedly marked an entire generation, the band came up with the wonderful idea of ​​illustrating this visual in a comic, so that it would be for posterity. And for that they had the help of the good Jamie Hewlett, who captured frame by frame and completito in a cartoon the popular video of Pulp. Do you think Damon was jealous because he wasn’t the first one I worked with in music? Jiar jiar jiar.

He also entered the opera and even the Olympics

In 2006, Jamie Hewlett won the Designer of the Year award from the British Design Museum, all because of the enormous work he had done with Gorillaz art. Thanks to this and the popularity he had gained thanks to the virtual band, Together with his inseparable Damon Albarn, they created an opera for the deal, which was called Monkey: Journey To The West, where he created the costumes, sets and animations.

The reception with the British public was so good that in 2008 the BBC called Jamie and Damon to do an animation short as part of their broadcast for the Beijing Olympics inspired by this opera and with whom won a BAFTA award. Monkeys always seem to give satisfaction to this pair.

He traveled to Bangladesh and captured the art of his culture to raise funds

Perhaps the most personal project in his career that had an impact on him. It was the one that arose thanks to the trip that the cartoonist made in 2009 to Bangladesh. According to Jamie himself, he realized many things that he did not know because he was alienated in your own world, well in that place he realized the true effects of the environmental impact and how it affected its inhabitants. He described those days as something incredible but that left him moved and open-mouthed at the magnitude of the problem.

The artist returned to London and he began to capture the beauty of his culture in some drawings and worked with the international confederation Oxfam, with which he later sold all these sketches in order to raise funds and donate it to all those needy communities. The vast majority of the art he created inspired by that trip to Bangladesh you can check in his book, Inside the Mind of Jamie Hewlett.