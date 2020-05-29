The collaborator of El Hormiguero and wife of Sergio Ramos, Pilar Rubio, has received a large number of warnings on her social networks after sharing an image with which she premiered Phase 1 in Madrid. In it, the presenter shared her look to go back outside and go to a new consultation about her pregnancy, although with a detail that has not gone unnoticed among her followers.

One of its ‘complements’ is not recommended

In principle it could be said that the look chosen by Pilar Rubio to return to ‘normality’ was the right one, although judging by what her own followers pointed out, we would not be correct. Black dress, FFP2 mask and black gloves was the simple outfit for the woman from Madrid to go to the doctor and enjoy, in passing, the new one in the capital, although precisely the last of these accessories took center stage.

“This is not the street style look that I would have liked to show you, but the mask and gloves ‘accessories’ are the ones that are playing now, for the good of all. I go to the doctor, there are inevitable things. I hope that little by little we can return to our real normality and that we can share many more moments. Have a nice Monday! “He said his message this past Monday.

Many of the presenter’s followers are aware – correctly – of the recommendations that the Ministry of Health has made in recent days to go outside without running any risk, and precisely the use of gloves is not one of them. According to the official institution precisely This ‘add-on’ is not recommended for use on the street, as they can give a feeling of false security and do not prevent contact with the face at any given time. That is why the main recommendation continues to be hand washing.

His followers did not miss the detail

Precisely on this official recommendation many of his thousands of followers have wanted to comment on the publication. Some, directly alluded to the use of gloves, saying that “gloves are left over, with them you still have to be more careful with what you touch !!”. Of course, if Pilar Rubio can boast of anything, it is the respect and admiration with which her followers write these warnings, which were not lacking in compliments or good wishes: “Very beautiful, but …” or “Good luck to you” the query. “

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos announced a few weeks ago that they will become parents again after having seen their family expand with the arrival of Sergio Ramos Jr, Marco and Alejandro. They will be joined for the first time by a girl whose name is already being discussed, and who these days is causing more than a headache. There is no doubt that they give less importance to this detail, since the main thing is that you arrive in good health.