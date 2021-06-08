the nosedive of a social media queen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at a party in 2008 (Photo: Johnny NunezWireImage)

Until a few days ago, the model, presenter and writer Chrissy Teigen was considered one of the queens of social networks: on Twitter she has more than 13 million followers and on Instagram, more than 34.

For a long time, Teigen has earned her image as an inspiring woman through tweets and photography. Fun and with a great sense of humor, the model has shared her stretch marks, the harshness of her postpartum, the chaos of parenting and intimate aspects of her family life with her husband, singer John Legend. But she has also been sincere and has expressed her opinion on politics, on equality and social rights. A whole world influencer.

Until last May 12, their networks were submerged in a deep silence. His latest tweet, a public request for forgiveness.

“Not many people are lucky enough to be responsible for all their past nonsense in front of the whole world. I’m mortified and sad that it was. I was an insecure troll looking for attention. I am ashamed and completely ashamed of my behavior, but that … “

“It’s nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I’ve worked so hard to bring them joy and be loved, and the feeling of letting them down is almost unbearable, really. These weren’t my only mistakes and it probably won’t be the last no matter how hard I try, but God, I’ll try!

“I tried to contact Courtney privately, but since I did it publicly, I also want to publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how sorry I am ”.

“And I am very sorry to have disappointed you. I will always work to be better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago ”.

His public apologies were directed at Courtney …

