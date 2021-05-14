The Norwegian’s great goal ‘humiliating’ Upamecano

05/14/2021 at 8:12 AM CEST

He is only 20 years old, measures 1.94 cm and is capable of leaving any rival seated. The power and quality of Haaland, amply demonstrated every time it takes to the field, fascinates the most connoisseurs. Spiky like few others, he surprises with his speed that allows him to generate endless occasions in each match and also, when he has to dribble, he draws his range of resources to find the best shooting situations to finish defining without blinking.

Is Upamecano one of the fashionable defenses?

Well, Haaland comes and does this to him. # LaCasaDelF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/U79oBGKwMX – Football in Movistar + (@MovistarFutbol) May 13, 2021

Yesterday, faced with a major challenge, to topple Leipzig in the final of the German Cup, Haaland proved again that he has come to eat the world. The opportunity was not great for him, he could lift his first title with Borussia Dortmund before, who knows, leaving the entity this summer, and he did. 1-4 to take home the trophy and achieve their goal.

It was the 29th minute when, although they were already winning thanks to both Jadon Sancho, the other hero of the final, he masterfully dodged the recent star signing of Bayern Munich sought by half Europe, Dayot Upamecano, to extend the advantage. He threw it to the ground as if he were playing against youth, putting the body masterfully and then placing it where the goalkeeper could not reach.

This summer is expected to be more than busy at Dortmund, but who wouldn’t want a forward like Haaland? Last Thursday’s double meant his 38th goal in 38 games. That awful!