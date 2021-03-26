The Norwegian team protests against the violation of human rights in Qatar

03/25/2021 at 21:08 CET

Alberto Teruel

The Norwegian team jumped to the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar with the intention of sending a message to the world. With a shirt that claimed “human rights on and off the field”, Stale Solbakken’s team denounced the situation of migrant workers in Qatar, the venue for the 2022 World Cup.

Haaland, Odegaard and the rest of the Norwegian players wore this strong message during the national anthem, before the opening whistle of the game that faced them against Gibraltar and marked the beginning of the classification for the controversial World Cup. This message responds to the statements of Solbakken, who considered it necessary to “take concrete measures” in the face of the situation.

Protests against the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have skyrocketed since the British newspaper The Guardian revealed that more than 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since it was assigned as headquarters in 2010. Support from Norway has been expressed for the boycott of this edition of the World Cup, and several Norwegian teams have joined the protests. This boycott, which has 55% support among Norwegians, will be discussed at an extraordinary congress of football structures on June 20.

Once the situation is reported, Norway defeated the hosts with a 0-3 result in a match in which neither Odegaard nor Haaland shone. Alexander Sorloth, Kristian Thorstvedt and Jonas Svensson were the authors of the goals that certified the victory of the Nordics.