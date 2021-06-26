The Norwegian Hovland, new leader in Munich and Campillo, three strokes away

Norwegian Viktor hovland is the new leader of the BMW International Open of the European Circuit, which takes place at the Golf Club of Munich, after signing a card of 64 strokes (-8) that places him first with 199 (-17), in a third day in which the Spanish Jorge Campillo signed a 67 (-5) to be, with -14, three from the head.

In the absence of a day for the conclusion of the contest, Hovland, who had to withdraw from the recent US Open due to the sand that entered his eye after a shot from the bunker at a hole in Torrey Pines, has the opportunity to make history by becoming the first Norwegian to win a European tour title.

The Nordic, number 14 of the world, snatched the first place of the general classification to the Irish Niall Kearney, after giving a card with 8 birdies without failures.

Jorge Campillo, who is looking for his third continental title (after Hassan of Morocco and Qatar Masters), made six birdies penalized by a ‘bogey that kept him in second position as the Norwegian’s main threat.

Of the rest of the Spanish golfers, they managed to beat the course this Saturday: Sergio García with 68 (-4), Alejandro Cañizares with 70 (-2) and Sebastián García Rodríguez with 71 (-1).