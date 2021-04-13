the Norwegian fund Norges Bank acquires 1,143% of the capital

hello.com

Mayra Gómez Kemp’s drama after her husband’s death: ‘I’m surviving, but I’m not fine’

Mayra Gómez Kemp, one of the most popular faces in television history, lives her most difficult days after the death of her husband. The one who was the presenter of Un, dos, tres, Luna de miel and La rouleta de la fortuna lost the great love of her life, the actor Alberto Berco, last January due to a heart attack. They had been together a lifetime, almost 50 years, and their bond was unbreakable. Since then, the presenter has been devastated and her pain has worsened even more with the pandemic. In a telephone conversation with the Socialité program, Mayra confessed the anguish she has been suffering for three months and the loneliness she feels due to the health crisis. SEE GALLERY “I’m surviving, resisting, but I’m not fine,” Mayra Gómez Kemp began her story. “In the midst of a pandemic, since my husband died, I don’t know what a hug from anyone is, because I can’t let anyone get close due to the virus “, were his heartbroken words. Gómez Kemp confessed that he is in good health, but doctors have said that he should be extremely careful since he is part of the population at risk, not only because of his age -he is 73 years old- , but because several years ago she faced two types of cancer: one of the tongue and the other of the throat, and although she overcame them, they left some sequelae such as her voice and she continues to undergo routine medical check-ups. They let me go out just to buy food. I don’t have any relatives, they are in another country, they cannot travel due to the pandemic, “said the presenter, whose origin is Cuban. His sister resides in the United States and Alberto Berco’s two daughters also live abroad. In her memoirs, she already told how important and necessary a hug was for her and to feel loved by people when she was fighting her illness “When I went out for a walk they hugged me and said ‘cheer up’ and they left, that fed me so I could continue go ahead, “said Mayra, who is going through her most difficult days today. VIEW GALLERY For the presenter, living without her husband has not been easy at all. Alberto Berco and Mayra Gómez Kemp met in the theater, in the Spanish version of the rock opera Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Argentine acted as narrator while the Cuban played a role in the play. The age difference, of almost 20 years, was not an impediment for them to marry in 1974 by proxy in Bolivia. Later, in 1987, they sealed their love in a court in our country. During the 47 years that their union lasted, not all were good times. Mayra faced tongue cancer in 2009 and throat cancer three years later, from which she fortunately recovered. However, shortly afterwards her husband, Alberto Berco, faced a deep depression from which he managed to emerge, thanks in large part to the help his wife gave him. The only regret that Mayra has left now is to know if the doctors could have saved her husband on January 18. Mayra Gómez Kemp, very affected, has told for the first time in an interview in the newspaper La Razón what happened that fateful day when her husband at the age of 91 died in her arms from a sudden heart attack. “When I saw him so badly, I called for them to send a doctor, and they told me, as is, that they could not send anyone. Perhaps he could have been saved, I don’t know, but I do not rule out that possibility. It is that they did not treat him. less, they could have tried to save him “, was his anguished testimony.