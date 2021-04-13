the Norwegian fund Norges Bank acquires 1,143% of the capital

New token movement in the shareholding of Naturgy, in the middle of the takeover process that the Australian fund IFM launched on 22.69% of the capital last January.

This Monday, April 12, another fund, in this case European, Norges Bank, has entered with 1,143% in the capital of Naturgy, as recorded in the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The participation of the largest Norwegian fund would amount to 11,082 million shares, which, at the price at which the Naturgy shares closed yesterday, would be valued at 231.28 million euros.

The news has been taken with caution in the market and at that time Naturgy is trading at 20.79 euros, which represents a slight fall of 0.4%.

On the other hand, the IFM takeover bid about 22.69% Naturgy is in the study phase by the Spanish Government, which will have to authorize or reject the operation. On January 26, IFM launched a bid for 22.69% of Naturgy, aimed at institutional and minority investors. The price offered for each share of the Spanish company, which was initially 23 euros, was lowered to 22.37 euros, after discounting the dividend of 0.63 euros paid by Naturgy.