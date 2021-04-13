The northern expansion of the port opens a debate on the growth model of València

The north expansion of the port is on the way to becoming not only a technical or economic debate, but also an environmental one and even, beyond that, a reflection on the city model to which Valencia wants to aspire looking to the future. The recent resolution of State Ports that leaves the execution of the project in the hands of the Valencia Port Authority (APV), without the need for an additional environmental impact statement (EIS), has caused a cataract of reactions not only in the field political, but also social and citizen.

While the supporters of the macroproject allude to economic growth and job creation as the main benefits of the plan, its detractors they focus their criticism on the impact of the expansion on the city’s coastline, mainly on the southern beaches and the Albufera natural park. In fact, the sheltered dikes already built, and which would have to be filled in order to build the new container terminals, are already causing the regression of the coastline in the Saler, according to some studies.

The Federació d’Associacions Veïnals de València has demanded this Tuesday the stoppage of the adjudication process of the concession for the construction and management of the new container terminal and has requested the opening of a “serious debate” in which all the agents involved “have a voice” to analyze its possible transfer to Sagunt.

The objective is, according to the entity, to analyze the possibility of dismantling the current sheltering dikes “how much damage they have done and continue to do to the beaches of the Albufera natural park” to reuse them in a possible expansion of the port of Sagunt, which satisfies the space needs of the Valencia Port Authority (APV) in the long term.

For the Federation, this option, “technically feasible taking into account that, with its new project the PAV must already dismantle a cross-dam that received European funding, would also avoid an unsustainable infrastructure in economic and environmental terms such as the northern access, road linked to port expansion despite the fact that the 2007 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) does not contemplate it “.

This option, in addition, “would guarantee the forecasts of new job positions, without going into figures that the stevedores themselves have questioned in their allegations due to the high automation with which the new terminal would work “, they point out.

“It is about opening a serious debate with all political actors and citizens in which we analyze what model of port and city we want and in which all the externalities and effects that the expansion will have for the Marítimo neighborhoods are put on the table. and of the districts of Pinedo, El Saler and El Perellonet, as well as for their already very eroded beaches, which puts the Albufera Natural Park at serious risk “, said the president of the neighborhood entity, Maria Jose Broseta.

The Federation shows its support “to how many Judicial actions carry out the Ciutat-Port Commission to paralyze the expansion “with the aim of opening a citizen debate to analyze the most appropriate port and urban development model for the future,” that takes into account the general interest of all and of all”.

In the political arena, This project once again divides the governments of the left both the Generalitat and the Valencia City Council. In fact, the PSOE, the PP, Ciudadanos and Vox support the northern expansion, while Compromís proposes reversing the dike of the port expansion and Unides Podem believes that the courts “should” stop it.

The mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó (Compromís) insists on the need to have a new EIS and warned about possible “mobility problems” that the massive circulation of trucks could cause in Valencia and its metropolitan area: “The city cannot be mistreated,” he said.

González Pons (PP), against

The vice president of the European People’s Group and ex-minister of the PP Esteban González Pons He is critical of the port expansion and also demands debate. “The port of Rotterdam creates jobs (not so many and certainly not highly qualified), but for its cause kilometers and kilometers of coastline are sacrificed. I do not want that for Valencia and I demand a free and public debate for the city to decide if it wants lose their beaches, “he said on Twitter.

“We are many in Valencia who prefer beach than port, green than containers and blue than tar”, added in another message González Pons, whose name was considered as a possible headliner for the Mayor of Valencia in the municipal elections of 2019 by the PP, which finally opted for Maria Jose Català.