The Hampton hotel of the Hilton chain will enter Spain for the first time, specifically the Alcobendas city. It is being built in the business district of the northern city of Madrid to add to the municipality’s tourism offer.

The Hilton chain has promised, as announced by the Alcobendas city council, that all its workers come from the employment exchange of the locality.

The hotel will have 138 rooms and is expected to open in August for a business customer, who visit Alcobendas to go to one of the many multinationals in their business district.

The Councilor for Local Development, Roberto FraileThey have visited the building that will house the hotel. It is a visit that is part of the ‘Business Reactivation’ campaign that joins the one that is being developed with the city’s small businesses.

Alcobendas, at the top

“The Hilton chain has promised that hotel workers will be selected from the municipal employment exchange, which will help reduce the unemployment that is hitting the tourism sector so hard after the Covid19 crisis,” said Arranz.

In a meeting held between the Deputy Mayor, the Councilor and the representatives of the Hilton chain, it was reported about some of the initiatives designed by the Department and Alcobendas HUB with a view to the reactivation of large companies, whose turnover means, Alcobendas is in the top of the most important cities in Spain in this sense, reports Europa Press.

The vice mayor, after the visit, thanked the Hilton chain “for its commitment to our city, for joining its business ecosystem, especially at such difficult times.”

Arranz pointed out that with the opening of this new establishment “the business tourism part of our city that our PSOE-Citizens Government team is promoting will be further enriched.”