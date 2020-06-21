After the death of George Floyd and the movement that emerged in the United States and later spread to other countries, as well as the reinforcement of the work it does Black Lives MatterMany companies have taken a firm stance, to the extent that this is reflected in their business. An example of this is what he did The North Face this week.

The sportswear and outerwear brand owned by VF Corp He was surprised to announce that he will stop paying advertising on Facebook, in reaction to what he considers that the social network has a content policy that is not compatible.

First brand that stands in solidarity

This could be known after the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) He published on Twitter that the company led by Mark Zuckerberg has not only shown that it is permissive with hateful content, but also « is accommodating in the dissemination of information. »

Its publication was in reaction to a report by the AP agency in which a large group of associations and groups that fight for civil rights among other social convictions -the NAACP-, have called on large advertisers to stop advertising campaigns. Facebook during July « because they say that the social network is not doing enough to reduce racist and violent content on its platform. »

“It is clear that Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, are no longer simply negligent, but in fact, complacent in the spread of misinformation, despite the irreversible damage to our democracy…” – @DerrickNAACP https://t.co/FxwuMUKotI – NAACP (@NAACP) June 18, 2020

After the association’s tweet, The North Face published another in which simply ‘We’re in. We’re Out ’ (We are inside. We are outside) Facebook and accompanying your message with the hashtag #StopHateForProfit.

To shape its pronouncement, the brand said it would stop all activity and paid ads until there are « stricter policies » that provide more assurance that something is done against the spread of hateful, misleading and violent material on both Facebook and on all its platforms.

« We know that for too long misinformation and damaging racist rhetoric has made the world unequal and insecure, and we support the NAACP and the other organizations that are working to end profit-generating hatred (#StopHateforProfit »), he said. The North Face in a statement quoted by Bloomberg.

In response, Facebook Vice President Carolyn Everson said the company « deeply respects » the brand’s stance and that they are communicating with civil rights organizations and vendors about how they could partner as a « force for good, » according to reveals a CNN report.

We’re in. We’re Out @Facebook #StopHateForProfit Learn more: https://t.co/uAT7u7mjBG https://t.co/jVxTIH5ThQ – The North Face (@thenorthface) June 19, 2020

An effect that could grow

The position of The North Face is the first one given in the face of a boycott call that, although it is temporary after the harsh criticism against Facebook for not stopping the spread of this type of content, apparently little could affect a company that During the first quarter of the year alone, it received more than 17 thousand 440 million dollars in advertising revenue, which although they fell dramatically compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, exceeded and by far what was achieved between January and March 2019. However, this does not say reactivate the corporate reputation problems of the Menlo Park firm.

Recall that after Cambridge Analytica it was difficult for him to overcome the doubts of security and trust on the part of users and other external organizations (political, social, etc.), recently he also faced harsh criticism from his own employees given his position regarding certain publications of the President. from the United States, Donald Trump.

It certainly cannot be said that Facebook has done nothing; It has removed user accounts that promote hate speech and recently removed some ads from the Trump campaign that allegedly used a Nazi camp symbol. However, many critics demand clearer and more tangible policy changes.

