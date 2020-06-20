The North Face is one of those brands that, within its sector, has managed to build over the years a very solid image and with an excellent evaluation by its clients. In case you do not know it, we are talking about a company dedicated to clothing, accessories and equipment for environments from cold to extreme cold. Originally, due to its approach, its products were aimed at climbers, skiers and similar profiles, but over the years it has also reached the casual market, where it now has a lot of fit. We talk about clothes prepared for extreme conditions … but not for those that are given on Facebook.

The last few weeks have not been easy, without a doubt, for the social network, which is seeing once again how its image is associated with very reprehensible behaviors. Behaviors that originate, in most cases, from a monetization policy by any means, without ethical obstacles in the way. We can remember, as a great paradigm of this, the Cambridge Analytica scandal, an operation in which the Zuckerberg network was key to decanting the vote in some crucial processes of great importance, as was the case with Brexit.

And that’s not to mention the privacy problems experienced by users of the social network. Some examples? Well this is how Facebook 2019 was saying goodbye, just a few months after leaking hundreds of millions of phone numbers. Ah, in between it was also learned that their app opened the camera of your device without your permission, that company employees manually transcribe conversations from Facebook Messenger, that the network analyzes and labels content of its users for years … A quick summary of The company’s history makes anyone’s hair stand on end, something that has led to convictions and even moves like #DeleteFacebook.

And now, when the privacy problem is still not resolved, another problem related to Facebook’s attitude comes to hit the Zuckerberg service. It is called #StopHateForProfit, it is a campaign that aims to encourage a boycott against those companies that obtain economic benefits thanks to hate messages (so popular today on the net) and, surely you have already imagined it, Facebook is one of the main agents pointed out by this activist movement. With a very important factor, and that is that it aims to hit the social network where it hurts the most: in the portfolio.

We’re in. We’re Out @Facebook #StopHateForProfit Learn more: https://t.co/uAT7u7mjBG https://t.co/jVxTIH5ThQ – The North Face (@thenorthface) June 19, 2020

A campaign to which, as we can see in the tweet, The North Face has joined. It is not the first accession to #StopHateForProfit, but it is the one of the largest company so far. And this is not a minor detail, since as we have already seen on previous occasions, it is when a really big company joins such an action, when the rest start to add up. The boycott will officially start on July 1, so there is still time for other companies to follow in the wake of The North Face and not use social media services to promote their products.

Critics suggest that, far from trying to combat hate messages on the platform, Facebook would be looking the other way in some cases, if not directly promoting them indirectly by offering the necessary tools for them to proliferate. The North Face ad is accompanied by a “maybe us too” by Vans and Timberland, two other brands that use the social network to promote their products, and that seem sensitized about it. Will they follow the path of The North Face? Will this help Facebook to act effectively against hate messages?

Next week is crucial for #StopHateForProfit, It will be when we will know if The North Face is the exception or just the first brand to take the plunge. And, of course, what Facebook plans to do about it.