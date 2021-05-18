“The normalization of artificial lactation has had a lot to do with the thought that breastfeeding is slave, old and difficult”

Share

Liseth J. Quitian Feliciano is an IBCLC Certified Breastfeeding Consultant and Nurse Practitioner. Thus, it is dedicated to providing specialized advice and support in the process of breastfeeding, during pregnancy and after birth, promoting and facilitating learning and adaptation to this very important stage of motherhood. It informs, accompanies and provides support, through individual consultations at home, online or in consultation, talks and workshops.

One of the main questions that arise regarding the concept of breastfeeding is: are all women able to breastfeed?

Yes, all women are trained to breastfeed, breastfeeding is a learning process in which women, through observation and normalization, in our immediate social environment, throughout our lives, acquire confidence and the skill it takes to breastfeed. What happens is that most of us have not been able to have this experience and this is one of the reasons why we think that we have lost that capacity.

The normalization of artificial lactation during the last 100 years and its comparison with breastfeeding, and the discourse that the bottle will make us free and available for the labor market, have had a lot to do with the thought that breastfeeding is a slave, old, difficult and that giving artificial milk is the same and easier.

Clarify that each woman is unique and milk production depends on individual factors and that we cannot affirm that all women have milk, since between 3-5% of women do not produce enough milk to feed their babies exclusively breast milk. .

In this sense, to what extent is it true that you do not need to give birth to be able to breastfeed a baby?

It is possible to breastfeed without having been pregnant, the process of producing breast milk begins in pregnancy and continues after birth.

To achieve this requires determination and desire of the mother, time and support. This is called induced lactation, with pharmacological treatment (galactogogues and hormonal therapy) and the stimulation of the baby’s sucking or with manual expression or with breast pumps the stimulation of the mammary gland is produced. It is, in some cases, the choice for adoption cases, when there are two mothers in the couple and the mother who has not been pregnant wishes to breastfeed or in the event of maternal death and it is the grandmother or a woman from the immediate environment who wishes to breastfeed.

Mothers tend to worry a lot about their own food, how does this influence the baby’s feedings?

The lactating woman can consume a free diet, since her diet has very little influence on the nutrition of the baby, if there are doubts or concerns in relation to any medicine, drink or substance in particular, I recommend consulting the website www.e-lactancia .org.

Does this diet affect the quality of breast milk? What does it depend on?

The mother’s diet has very little influence on the composition of the milk, since its composition depends on the mother’s reserves and it is the same gland that is responsible for manufacturing and synthesizing other components, thus creating its own recipe based on of the baby’s needs.

As for supplements during breastfeeding, for example, if it is the case of a vegan or vegetarian woman, vitamin B12 supplements are recommended, essential for the mother herself and her reserves and the formation of red blood cells and the maintenance of the nervous system. central of the baby. On the other hand, 150-200 mg Iodine supplements are recommended in Spain because the salt we consume does not have this mineral, unless you buy it iodized.

How can you check if you are getting the necessary nutrients to ensure your baby’s development?

A baby breastfed on demand and without schedules, has the necessary nutrients for its development, for the aforementioned, mothers are able to observe their babies and know if their development is adequate, they can also go to check-ups with the pediatrician every two months until 12 months and then every year. In this visit, a joint assessment is carried out with the nurse, doubts and problems with breastfeeding are reviewed, a complete examination is made, which includes weight, height, evaluation of development.

In your experience, what do you consider to be the best techniques to increase breast milk production?

Milk production depends on the adequate stimulation of the mammary gland with the suckling of the baby and on the hormones that are produced with this stimulus (prolactin-oxytocin), so the best technique to increase and maintain the production of breast milk is offer the breast on demand, and without schedules. There are neither drinks nor foods that increase the production of breast milk.

We know that breastfeeding has a great number of advantages for the baby and the mother, but… Are there any contraindications to it?

Yes, a contraindication is Galactosemia, it is a congenital disease that makes the newborn unable to break down this sugar present in breast milk and other mammals. This excess substance in the baby’s body could cause damage to his liver, kidneys, brain and eyes.

We have just mentioned that it has a large number of advantages, could you mention a few?

There are many advantages of breastfeeding, I will mention the less known: Breastfeeding is free, sustainable, comfortable, practical and responsible with the environment.

It also has benefits for the mother: breastfeeding reduces the risk of postpartum depression, of suffering from heart disease and type 2 diabetes throughout life, of suffering from different types of cancer, including breast, ovarian, uterine and other cancers. more time of breastfeeding less risk of suffering them.

Finally, what advice would you give a woman who is about to be a mother to properly breastfeed her child?

For a woman who is pregnant, I would recommend that she educate herself, attend breastfeeding groups or workshops to have the opportunity to start learning, question her own beliefs and those of her partner, to break the paradigm and trust more.

I would also recommend contacting specialized professionals such as breastfeeding consultants (IBCLC), during pregnancy and after birth, being accompanied gives us well-being and confidence in the process.

Most importantly, I would tell you that motherhood is lived minute by minute, that you try not to idealize it or have too many expectations, it is a transformative and unpredictable experience, that is filled with resources to have tools that increase your capacity for reaction, decision and autonomy .

