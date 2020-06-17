Once again this day the issue of discrimination, classism and racism managed to take over the digital conversation in Mexico. This time it happened after the cancellation of a forum of the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED) where precisely these issues would be addressed. The trigger was the presence of Chumel Torres among the speakers of the event, which generated all kinds of comments and opinions divided by the way things ended. From the perspective of some, what happened to the content creator for YouTube was in a way an act of discrimination by apparently rejecting him for his positions on various topics. This type of discrimination is one of many that continue to exist on a daily basis and does not seem to attract as much attention, although sometimes efforts are made to highlight them. Such is the case of a type of discrimination that the well-known L’Oreal brand identified and that it decided to make notice in one of its campaigns (called “The Non-Issue”), age discrimination. In this week’s featured campaign we will share the details of this effort where the agency McCann France also participated.

The Non-Issue: The older the more … invisible?

The problem identified behind this campaign is generated by a phenomenon that can be seen in the media field: lack of representation. The representation is powerful, when one is not reflected in the culture, the feeling that one is invisible, undervalued and irrelevant is generated. In the fashion and beauty section this is a problem that is constantly seen with the lack of representation, but not because of skin color but because of age. In the media, one element that remains is that of youth, since we are in a space where there is a culture obsessed with youth, which basically implies that if you are not young and shiny, you are not relevant either.

In regions such as the UK, most women over 50 report that they are rarely represented in the media. Older news anchors are « warned of their wrinkles, » while older actresses are told to « hand over the baton. » These elements contribute to a toxic climate in which older women do not really feel seen, heard or valued in the vast majority of cases. And so The Non-Issue appears as a message to make this problem clear.

The idea behind the campaign

To address the challenge, the entities involved emphasize that they sought to interrupt gender-based edaism that permeates all aspects of culture, addressing the problem at its origin. With the development of this campaign it was contemplated to win the hearts of women, not just their minds, making a great public commitment to them, regardless of their age.

As seen in the video, the agency and brand convinced Vogue magazine to do something they had never done before. A special edition with everything you could expect from Vogue, that is, about 80 pages of aspirational fashion and inspiring editorial. But with the exception that the content was made entirely and dedicated to women over 50.

The brand’s proposal was to put women of this age range at the center of the stage, in the arena where they have been historically least visible. In this sense, The Non-Issue can be understood as an important message to normalize aging and change its perception in the media and in this industry.

The special issue of Vogue magazine highlights society’s biased attitude towards aging by celebrating within the issue the achievements, beauty and style of women over 50. This when representing women over 50, seeking to also resonate with women of all ages.

As seen in the video, the entire magazine covered this topic, ranging from beauty tips to advice on menopause. And each piece of advertising within the magazine normalized aging. The edition had 12 shootings, 24 interviews, 47 women over 50 considered remarkable, 111 curated photographs and 128 articles.

Once the edition was finished, during April of last year some 250,000 copies were printed and sent to people who subscribed to the magazine and to newsstands to bring the message to the hands of the people. Additionally, augmented reality codes were generated via Facebook to access exclusive interviews that not only gave older women a face in the fashion segment but also a voice.

Results

As a result of this campaign, the entities involved highlight that The Non-Issue managed to generate more coverage than its most successful cover of September, one where Rihanna appeared, while bringing the problem of edaism to the center of attention.

In social networks this number achieved more coverage than the official cover of May released by the magazine. Also, although the campaign was from L’Oreal, Vogue attracted more than 40,000 new readers in just two weeks; without paid means, organically reached 3.9 million people offline and 19 million online.

For L’Oreal, the overall goal was long-term brand building. While the commercial benefits of brand building are slow to show, at the time there was a surprisingly positive brand response as 90 percent of L’Oréal Paris’s social mentions during the magazine’s circulation were positive.

In the advertising section, this campaign managed to win 9 awards at the last Cannes Lions edition, among the most relevant being a gold in Print & Publishing and a silver in Media.

Campaign Credits

Client: The real

Campaign name: The Non-Issue

Agency: McCann France

Production: Craft Lonton / Facebook

