the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe

(CNN) – The Golden Globes were delivered on Sunday night.

This is the complete list of nominees and winners.

TV

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudekis – “Ted Lasso” WINNER

Ramy Youssef – «Ramy»

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” WINNER

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” WINNER

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino – «Hunters»

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” WINNER

Laura Linney – «Ozark»

Sarah Paulson – “Ratched”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” WINNER

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – «Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – »The Undoing»

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” WINNER

Best TV Drama Series

“The Crown” WINNER

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Television Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

“Normal people”

“The Queen’s Gambit” WINNER

“Small Ax”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries, or Movie Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Julia Garner – «Ozark»

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries, or Movie Made for Television

John Boyega – “Small Ax” WINNER

Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek” WINNER

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

FILMS

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” WINNER

“Hamilton”

«Music»

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Film – Drama

“El padre”

“Mank”

Nomadland WINNER

Promising Young Woman

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Film – Foreign Language

«Another Round», Denmark

«La Llorona» Guatemala / France

«The Life Ahead», Italy

“Minari”, USA WINNER

“Two of Us”, France / USA.

Best Screenplay – Film

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher – “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7” WINNER

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland»

Best Original Song – Film

«Fight for You» – «Judas and the Black Messiah»

“Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

«IO SI (Seen)» – «The Life Ahead» WINNER

«Speak Now» – «One Night in Miami»

“Tigers & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday »

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah” WINNER

Jared Leto – “The Little Things”

Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian” WINNER

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Helena Zengel – «News of the World»

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” WINNER

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Animated Film

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul” WINNER

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” WINNER

Riz Ahmed – “The Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

Best Actress in a Movie – Drama

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday » WINNER

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – «Nomadland»

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson – «Music»

Michelle Pfeiffer – “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot” WINNER

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Emma”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” WINNER

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Director – Film

David Fincher – “Mank”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland» WINNER

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Best Original Music

“The Midnight Sky”

“Tenet”

“News of the World”

“Mank”

“Soul” WINNER