Nokia recently introduced its new smartphones, the Nokia 8.3 5G and the Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5.3. However, HMD Global likes nostalgia, and that is that recover Nokia classics seems to work. Now the company has officially announced the new Nokia 5310, the resurrection of the legendary 5130 Xpresss Music in the form of a ‘feature phone’.

After successfully launching the Nokia 3310 4G and the Nokia 8110 Matrix Phone, both in the form of a feature phone with basic capabilities; HMD Global has presented the new Nokia 5310, a new smartphone that has minimal differences with the original model and that stands out for combining MP3 and FM radio. Nokia has also revealed all features, specifications and price of your new device.

Nokia 5310, everything you need to know

Nokia 5310

specs

Dimensions: 123.7 x 52, x 13.1 mm

Weight 8.2 grams

Display: 2.4-inch QVGA display

ProcessorMediatek MT6260A

RAM8 MB

Operating system Nokia Series 30+

Storage 16 MB, expandable by microSD cards

Cameras: A 3 megapixel VGA rear camera

Battery Removable 1,200 mAh battery

Others Headphone Jack, FM Radio, MP3, Bluetooth 3.0

Departure date End of March

Starting price39 euros

Features, specifications and price

The new Nokia 5310 is an ideal mobile device for those who they just need the basics on a phonesuch as receiving messages or making calls. With a renovated design but maintains the essence of XpressMusic, the new device has keys that overflow on the sides, with the classic buttons to control music in the right frame and the controls to increase the volume in the left frame. With a 2.4-inch QVGA display Above the 12-key alphanumeric keyboard and the central crosshead and the buttons to navigate through the menus, the presence of two speakers also stands out on the front.

On the back is a single 3 megapixel VGA camera which is only accompanied by an LED flash and, below, the Nokia logo. It should be noted that the new Nokia 5310 does not have a front camera. As for the interior, the device has a Mediatek MT6260A processor, which is accompanied by 8 MB of RAM and 16 MB of internal storage, expandable by microSD cards; in addition to a 1,200 mAh removable battery. The device will arrive with Nokia Series 30+ as the operating system and, among other features, it will also have a headphone jack, FM Radio, MP3 and Bluetooth 3.0.

As for its release date, for the moment it is only known that the new Nokia 5310 will hit the markets – it is yet to be confirmed whether it will land in our country- at the end of March, in a day still to be finalized and a price of 39 euros. The company’s new device will be available in only two color versions: a first that combines white and red; and another second model that combines black and red.

