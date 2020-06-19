With MWC canceled, HMD Global opted to host an online event to announce the next generation of multiple Nokia phones. In it, in addition to the reinvention of the iconic Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, we met the Nokia 8.3 5G, the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia 1.3. Although the latter went on sale in April, it has now been when the Nokia 5.3 has landed in our country (of the superior model we continue without news).

East mid-range model It comes to prolong a lineage that started the Nokia 5 in 2017 and continued with the Nokia 5.1 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus in 2018 (the Nokia 5.2 was expected for last year, but finally did not arrive). Let’s see when, at what price and in what configurations and colors will it be available in Spain.

Nokia 5.3 price and availability

Although three colors were announced during its presentation, the Nokia 5.3 arrives in our country in two shades: cyan and carbon. The sand color, at the moment, is not available, like the variants with 3 and 6 GB of RAM.

In this way, the Nokia 5.3 can be purchased already in a Dual SIM version and in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable to a official price of 219 eurosThat is, something more expensive than the 189 euros that were said at first.

Quadruple camera on the back

The Nokia 5.3 includes a 6.55-inch screen with HD + resolution, 20: 9 aspect ratio and a drop-shaped notch where it is housed the 8 megapixel front camera resolution. Its engine is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage with a MicroSD card.

As an operating system, it brings pure Android 10, and to feed itself, it includes a 4,000 mAh battery supports fast charging that promises up to two days of autonomy. It also has a rear fingerprint reader, headphone jack, a button to activate Google Assistant and the usual connectivity options in this price range: 4G LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth and USB-C.

Just above the fingerprint reader, we find the circular module that houses the four rear camera sensors with the flash in the center. This camera is made up of a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography; In addition, it is supported by artificial intelligence and has a Night mode and a Portrait mode.

Nokia 5.3 datasheet

NOKIA 5.3

SCREEN

6.55 inches (20: 9)

HD + resolution

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 665

RAM

4GB

STORAGE

64GB + micro SD up to 512GB

SOFTWARE

Android 10

REAR CAMERA

13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

FRONTAL CAMERA

8 MP

DRUMS

4,000 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

Dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader, Google Assistant button

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5mm

185 g

PRICE

219 euros

