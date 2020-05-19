         The Nokia 5.1 Plus begins to receive the update to Android 10

We have already said repeatedly that Nokia is one of the manufacturers that update their phones the fastest to the latest version of Google’s operating system. In fact, it is the earliest to receive security patches and became the fastest brand to upgrade to Android 9 Pie.

With Android 10, it intends to repeat that milestone and, judging by how it is complying with the established roadmap, seems to be on the right track. A few days ago, we informed you of the update of the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which, according to that calendar, was one of the last models of the second batch that remained to receive Android 10. Now, the Nokia 5.1 Plus has begun to welcome the new global operating system.

As always, progressive deployment by country

The Nokia 5.1 Plus was presented in August 2018 as a vitaminized version of the Nokia 5.1 and slightly larger than this. It was released a few months later, in that year, and it did so with the Android Oreo 8.1 operating system on board.

Now, as Nokia itself has reported, the deployment of the update to Android 10 has already started for many countries. This first round will last a few days and will end next Sunday, May 24. The update for the rest of the countries (including Spain) will come soon in a second wave.

Android 10 roll out has started for Nokia 5.1 Plus! Head over to our community to get the full details and check for availability in different countries

In addition to the April security patch, this update will bring for the Nokia 5.1 Plus all the features and improvements of the latest version Google’s operating system, among which are the native dark mode, predictive responses and suggested actions, new gesture navigation, more control over privacy and security, etc.

The update it has started to be released today via OTA and it has a size of 1.32 GB, but, as we said, the deployment will be staggered, so if you have a Nokia 5.1 Plus and you still have not received the notice that a new version of the operating system is available, have patience because it may take a few days to arrive. When that happens, as always, we recommend that you download and install the update connected to a WiFi network.

