         The Nokia 3.1 Plus begins to receive Android 10 in its second major system update

If there is a brand that has us used to quickly update your phones to the new version of Google’s operating system, it is undoubtedly Nokia. Not surprisingly, we are talking about the company that has won the gold medal in bringing Android 9 Pie to its users and is currently also at the top of the ranking of manufacturers that soon integrate Google’s security patches.

With Android 10 is on the way to repeat the feat, even after the last modifications that forced Nokia to publish a new roadmap. According to that calendar, the Nokia 3.1 Plus was expected to receive Android 10 at the end of the first quarter or the beginning of the second, and, although we are already fully involved in Q2, here is the second major system update for this terminal.

Release via OTA and staggered by country

After the update to Android 10 of the Nokia 1 Plus, initially planned for later, everything indicated that the latest version of Google’s operating system would soon arrive at Nokia 3.1 Plus. Let’s remember that this terminal hit the market in late 2018 with Android 8 Oreo on board.

As reported by Nokia itself and confirmed by Juho Sarvikas, Product Director of HMD Global, the deployment of the update to Android 10 starts today globally for numerous countries across the globe. This first round will last a few days and will conclude next Monday, May 18. The update for the rest of the countries will come soon in a second wave.

Android 10 roll out for Nokia 3.1 Plus starts today! Access now the all new features and upgrade your phone experience. Head over to our community for more details and availability in different countries 👇https: //t.co/TBlC3h2Mty # Android10 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/uZY3f2icMJ – Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 13, 2020

As has happened in the rest of Nokia terminals that already have Android 10, this update will incorporate in Nokia 3.1 Plus all the features and improvements of the latest version from Google’s operating system: native dark mode, predictive responses and suggested actions, new gesture navigation, more control over privacy and security, etc.

The update has started to be released today via OTA, but, as we said, the deployment will be staggered, so if you have a Nokia 3.1 Plus and you have not yet received the notice that a new version of the operating system is available, be patient because maybe it takes a few days to arrive. When that happens, as always, we recommend that you download and install the update connected to a WiFi network.

