         The Nokia 1 Plus and the Black Shark 2 begin to receive the update to Android 10

If yesterday we told you that the Nokia 6.2, belonging to the manufacturer’s mid-range, had begun to receive Android 10, today it is one of the most basic models of the company which is also giving the welcome to the latest version of google operating systemYes, in its Go edition. We are talking about the Nokia 1 Plus.

But this is not the only mobile that has started to update to Android 10. Some users of the Black Shark 2 have also started receiving the Android 10-based JoyUI 11 software, though a more extensive deployment is slated for May 6.

Android Go is also updated

As marked by the update calendar published by Nokia a few weeks ago, the next model to receive Android 10 would be the Nokia 1 Plus. This phone hit the market last year with very basic specifications, including Android 9 Pie Go Edition and 1 GB of RAM.

Android 10 (Go edition) rollout for Nokia 1 Plus starts today. With so many new features, your phone will feel brand new all over again! Check here for more details and the availability in different countries 👉https: //t.co/h7fJxyxN0w#Android10 # Nokia1Plus @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/dmfOhN4jur – Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 29, 2020

Now, you have started receiving Android 10 (Go Edition), the light version of Android 10 designed for terminals with little RAM memory. According to Google, this update improves the speed of execution of their processes, so that they are now able to run apps 10% faster than they run on Android 9 Pie Go.

Plus, it incorporates Adiantum natively, a specifically designed file encryption system for low power equipment. However, this update will be rolled out in stages, so it may take a few days to reach several countries.

Android 10 for the biggest gamers

Black Shark 2

The Xiaomi-owned brand launched the second generation of the Black Shark about a year ago, in the spring of 2019, and he did it with Android 9 Pie on board. Now, the update to JoyUI 11 based on Android 10 has started to hit a first wave of select phones, with a wider rollout slated for May 6.

Finally😅😅😅what everyone has been asking for months is here, JOYUI11. Today we will push the 1st wave to certain Black Shark 2 devices and from 30th April, the Black Shark pro. This will be the initial test pushing. From 6th May we will start to push the OTA for everyone. pic.twitter.com/OKOqsEh0J2 – Black Shark (@blckshrk_global) April 28, 2020

This update, which it is approximately 1.9 GB in size (You better download it with WiFi), brings to this phone of the gaming sector several important novelties. Among them, they highlight a renewed user interface with more Black Shark themes, a new file manager and navigation gestures, as well as many adjustments for the game center.

If you are a user of the Black Shark 2 Pro, do not worry: the company has also confirmed that Pro variant owners They will start receiving that update starting tomorrow, April 30.

