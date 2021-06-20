“The noise in the National Team is bigger without white players”

The national and international media are very forceful, both on their covers and in their chronicles and opinion articles, about the new draw of Spain against Poland (1-1) that seriously complicates its continuity in the European Championship. These are some of the most interesting excerpts. Sports world Y The world they still remember Real Madrid in this competition, and the absence of players from their team in Luis Enrique’s National Team. The first is blunt: “The noise is bigger without white players. “The second one even personalizes:” Lewandowski lengthens Ramos’ shadow. “

Mundo Deportivo: “Neither chicha nor limoná”

Jordi Santamaría ends his analysis like this: “The Selection, so far, as they say in Seville, ná de ná, neither chichá nor limoná”. Santi Nolla, the director, saw it like this in his usual opinion column: “The noise is bigger without white footballers and the debates longer. The National Team plays football well and exerts sensational pressure while holding their legs. It always ends up overturned. in the rival area and undergoes the logical transitions of a team emptied in attack. The problem is that it seems empty of goal “.

Sport: “Near the abyss”

“Spain already feels the vertigo of failure. Two games, two draws and an obligation: to win the next game against Slovakia so as not to make impossible accounts. Spain lives on the wire. The national team is installed in the thinking room. In the rumination room and to turn to the missed occasions and mistakes. In the one of getting worse. In the real possibility, with only two points, of going home at the first exchange rate. (…) Spain not only had a problem of goal against Poland. The team also lacked game, and unlike their debut, they did not overwhelm an opponent who knew how to defend themselves. Luis Enrique’s men lacked rhythm to attack. Neither was a team that overwhelmed their rival either by intensity or for his ball rhythm “.

El Mundo: “Lewandowski lengthens Ramos’ shadow”

Edu Castelao’s analysis chronicle on Spain-Poland starts out strong: “Luis Enrique knew very well that, if things did not go well, the shadow of Sergio Ramos would fly over the concentration of his team. And things are not that they are not going well, they are going fatal, so the shadow of Sergio Ramos covers the entire Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. Lewandowski literally ate (or dined) the two Spanish centrals “. And it does not end smoother: “You can put whatever name you want, but in La Cartuja the thoughts went to the man with the 180 games with Spain. His name is Sergio Ramos.” In the same medium, Joaquín Caparrós thinks the following: “Spain lacks forcefulness. Spain’s draw against Poland leaves me with a bad taste in my mouth because we started well. In fact, the beginning was very similar to that seen in the first match against to Sweden. The variant of placing Gerard Moreno as Morata’s partner paid off. “

El País: “Spain’s alarms sound”

Pepe Sámano is forceful in his chronicle of the match: “Spain’s alarms are sounding. A flatter Spain than against Sweden had the same consequences: another disappointing draw. (…) Before and after the Madrid forward’s bingo, Spain was a leaden team, without lights or armor. The formality of the touch by touch and nothing more. (…) For now, it is what it is. And it is not much. But tournaments like the Eurocup have peaks and curves. The keys along the way. Others remain hopelessly in the ditch. We will see. Slovakia plays on Wednesday and a setback will be terminal by then. Luis Enrique has a cut ahead of him. “

ABC: “Spain gets into trouble with another firecracker”

“From backfire to backfire, Spain complicates life in a bad way in this Euro Cup that was born crooked and that does not look to improve. (…). The final stretch of the first act showed that the team is very soft behind, distressed the defense every time Lewandowski appeared. All quite comical except that reality says that Spain has two points in a group that, well … “.

La Razón: “Spain is a tremor”

“It gave the feeling that Poland had nothing, but that was enough to squeeze Spain, which turned into a tremor after the Poles’ goal. (…) Luis Enrique did not have the same patience with Gerard Moreno as he had demonstrated with Morata, despite the fact that most of the ‘7’ occasions had been born from Gerard’s feet. (…) Poland is little more than an orderly team, well worked by Paulo Sousa, but with few other football qualities. Beyond Lewandowski. But that was enough to depress Spain. “

La Vanguardia: “Spain runs aground and has no network”

“The Spain of Luis Enrique has the story of the game won but lately their stories ended more times like Thelma and Louise than less. (…) Not even a penalty moments after the draw was able to open the doors of the Szczesny network. The VAR warned Orsato of the stomp on Gerard Moreno but the Spanish striker threw the ball at the post and Morata did not hit the rebound. The nightmare had returned. “

Brand: “Lewandowski lights red alert”

“Morata and ten more. That was the slogan launched by Luis Enrique. The Spanish response was not enough against Lewandowski’s Poland and ten more. The Bayern striker leaves the Spanish team hanging on the red alert. Another draw, another disappointment, another cause for anguish. ” (…) The sterile final delivery exercise portrayed Spain, with more will than clarity. Morata and ten more problems, all Lewandowski created. Red alert”.

L’Equipe: “Spain ruined everything”

“If Spain this time found the net, unlike their last game against Sweden (0-0), they still lacked a bit. Despite Morata’s first goal after a low shot from Gerard Moreno (25th), starting on the right of the attack Spaniard, La Roja conceded the equalizer through Lewandowski. After taking a first chance (43rd), the Bayern striker won his match against Laporte. “

Le Parisien: “A group that doesn’t suit anyone”

“Spain thought they had finally started their tournament thanks to Morata. But Lewandowski got Poland back on track as soon as it resumed. La Roja could have won if Moreno had converted his penalty. A draw that doesn’t suit anyone in a Group And very undecided where everyone can still qualify. “

Gazzetta dello Sport: “On the edge of the abyss”

“Another draw, the third in a row. And now things have become very complicated for La Roja, who played worse than against Sweden, but were able to win. Morata scored and was controversial with the people, hugging Luis Enrique who had supported him. Then Lewandowski’s goal and Gerard Moreno’s decisive failure, with a serious error by Alvarito in the rebound, who then had another chance and wasted it. Spain is on the edge of the abyss: it seems fragile, it does not convince. It has possession, but not it manages to create great dangers. “

Corriere dello Sport: “Lewandowski responds to Morata; whistle to Luis Enrique”

“Morata and Lewandowski have responded with goals to the discontent and criticism of the last few days, but Spain and Poland continue to disappoint and the equalizer of Sevilla only complicates the classification of group E, with Luis Enrique and Paulo Sousa both forced to win the Last game to qualify for the round of 16. New whistles from the disappointed Spanish fans. Lewandowski responds to Morata, whistles at Luis Enrique “.

The Guardian: “The Rebound of Redemption”

“Lewandowski saves Poland and Morata misses the rebound of redemption. After all the whistles and criticism, the finger of guilt pointing in his direction, Morata gave Spain the advantage here, but his redemption would remain incomplete because although he scored one, he didn’t score two, three or more when he could have. “

Goal: “Spain turns its group into the group of death”

“Spain goes to the lame foot for a wire, so when it shakes a little more than advisable it falls down. The shaking against Poland cost him dearly, another draw, because of two errors that are already unforgivable and especially deadly in a tournament like the Eurocup. (…) The results have been abandoned to Spain, with three consecutive draws since it concentrated in Las Rozas, and only at times the sensations accompany it. It is not enough, of course, to convince of doors to out. And it remains to be seen if doubts begin to creep into the locker room … A more than affordable group has become a headache … “.