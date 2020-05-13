Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

In recent years, there have been multiple reports about the next great step of Rockstar Games. After the premiere of Red Dead Redemption 2 At the end of 2018, there are more and more signs of the projects and franchises that the world studio would choose for its next airing.

You can read: According to reports GTA 6 “it would be smaller and with regular updates”

While the next installment of “Grand Theft Auto” and Bully They are the main names that have involved the company, for a couple of months other of the original franchises of the same have reappeared on screen.

A sequel to L.A Noire would be in development. The title released in May 2011 managed to charm a segment of the company’s fans, but the problems during its development would have ended the future of it.

Developed by the Australian studio Team Bondi, later Rockstar Australia and eventually closing its doors, the franchise revealed a month ago what would be the first song on the second part soundtrack.

This suggests that the title would be in charge of new managers and creatives and that it would indeed be in development, after the same company download the YouTube video, when the platform self-generated a video with a song that claimed it.

As reported by GameRant, L.A Noire 2 It could be Rockstar’s perfect entry into the ninth generation, and one of the titles that would be put together for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

As a linear title, the franchise of L.A Noire It came as a transitional stage with no further support, so it could be a good letter while development of a new installment of Grand Theft Auto is still working in the background.

Deleted Video

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.