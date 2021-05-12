The Nobel Prize winner who used radioactivity to unmask his landlady

On 1911, 15 years after its discovery by Henri Becquerel, the radioactivity was still practically in its infancy. However, George de Hevesy, a young Hungarian chemistHe already knew enough about her to use it to prove that his landlady was ripping him off.

The woman, owner of the pension in which she lived in ManchesterHe assured him and the rest of the customers that the food he put in the dining room was fresh. However, most suspected that this was not the case. To check, George added some radioactive material to the leftovers of his dinner and returned the plate, as usual. A few days later, the woman had no choice but to admit with shame that she had been cheating on them. This is how the story passed.

Radioactivity in search of scams

George de Hevesy He obtained his doctorate in chemistry from the University of Freiburg im Breisgau in 1908. Since then, he had several jobs until in 1910 he decided to travel to England to study with the physicist Ernest Rutherford, who recently had just won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his studies on radioactivity.

It all happened in Manchester, where George de Hevesy traveled to meet Rutherford

It was precisely in this city that Rutherford, together with the German physicist Hans geiger, developed an apparatus to detect alpha particles emitted by radioactive substances. What is known today precisely as Geiger counter.

Nurtured by the knowledge of all these scientists, Hevesy was developing his own work on radioactivity, when he put the owner of his pension to the test. He had verified that the meat he served at meals only seemed fresh on Sundays, when i made the purchase. As a result, she had suspicions that the rest of the week she would serve customers her own leftovers that she picked from the plates and put back the next day. She, very offended, denied the accusations.

So the young chemist decided to take advantage of his own experiments to see if he was telling the truth. One day, he took some meat off his plate, added some radioactive material and returned it with the rest of the leftovers. Since then, he began to go to meals with an electroscope, waiting for them to be made up of meat similar to what he returned. When the day came, he placed the apparatus on it, which is used, among other purposes, to measure the background radiation. And there was the radioactive signal that showed that this was the same meat that he had left a few days ago.

The woman could no longer deny the obvious and had to acknowledge the fraud. Unfortunately, according to IFLScience, the chemist never published his test. Therefore, it cannot be guaranteed that he was the first person to carry out experiments with radioactive labels. What we do know is that just two years later he joined the chemist Friedrich A. Paneth to develop the first radioactive tracer experiment at the Radium Research Institute in Vienna. Thanks to this invention, living organisms could be studied by detecting radioactive traces. More or less the same thing he had done to get the colors out of his landlady. Who was going to tell him then that experiments like that would end up being worth the Nobel Prize in 1943?

