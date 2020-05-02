The 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine has awarded the work of William G. Kaelin Jr., Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for his discoveries about how cells perceive and adapt to oxygen availability

The fundamental importance of oxygen has been understood for centuries, but how cells adapt to changes in oxygen levels is unknown. The Nobel Prize in Medicine recognized Monday the Americans William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and the British Peter Ratcliffe for their research on the adaptation of cells to the variable supply of oxygen, which makes it possible to fight anemia and cancer.

The fundamental discoveries of this year’s Nobel laureates revealed the mechanism of one of life’s most essential adaptive processes. They laid the foundation for our understanding of how oxygen levels affect cellular metabolism and physiological function.

Their advances have also paved the way for promising new strategies to combat anemia, cancer, and many other diseases.

Thanks to the innovative work of these Nobel laureates, we know much more about how different oxygen levels regulate fundamental physiological processes. Oxygen detection allows cells to adapt their metabolism to low oxygen levels – for example, in our muscles during intense exercise. Other examples of adaptive processes controlled by oxygen detection include the generation of new blood vessels and the production of red blood cells. Our immune system and many other physiological functions are also fine-tuned by the O2 detection machinery. Oxygen detection has even been shown to be essential during fetal development to control normal blood vessel formation and placental development.

Oxygen detection is essential for a large number of diseases. For example, patients with chronic kidney failure often suffer from severe anemia due to decreased EPO expression. EPO is produced by cells in the kidney and is essential to control the formation of red blood cells, as explained above. Furthermore, the oxygen-regulated machinery plays an important role in cancer. In tumors, the oxygen-regulated machinery is used to stimulate blood vessel formation and reshape metabolism for the effective proliferation of cancer cells. Continuous intensive efforts in academic laboratories and pharmaceutical companies are now focused on the development of drugs that can interfere with different disease states by activating or blocking the oxygen detection machinery.

