The No-Hitters and their clear … Why?

In the current season of MLB, Undoubtedly, pitching strategies have revolutionized a world, contrary to what it was in 2019, being clearly evident in the six no-hitters allowed by pitchers, this with great support in new technologies for the dominance of the rival.

After the culmination of what was the special campaign, there were only sixty games in 2020 for the MLB, where with just blinking a home run was connected, a year where only two games were achieved without hits, without a doubt 2021 came to feed the pitchers, being in a stretch of fewer games than in 2020, where six games have been achieved without official hits.

Starting with Joe Musgrove, to Corey Kluber, until now the last to achieve the aforementioned milestone, in just one month and nineteen days of seasons, six games of pure magic have been achieved, directly attacking what could be a tie with the season of more no-hitters, plus adding one more would tie the modern-era mark of MLB (since 1900).

The eight No-Hitters of the 1884 campaign, according to ESPN data, represent the brand of the more no-hitters on the MLB, where if we look at the six no-hitters in 2021, with less than two months of the season’s calendar played, we could say that we are facing a historic milestone.

The current season of 2021, began with great changes for the MLB, who announced the arrival of a new ball, which, would have a simple explanation, to reduce the rate of home runs, adjustments, which have undoubtedly paid off, to the point that with the No-Hitters it has been something super beneficial for the pitchers.

Before Friday’s day at the MLB, At the end of the first fifty days since the start of the 2021 campaign with the day of Thursday, in the current season the hitters have connected 1,449 home runs, as opposed to the 1,735 in the first fifty days of 2020, meaning a rate of 28.98 home runs per days in 2021, as opposed to 34.7 home runs per day in 2020, which would be about 5.72 fewer home runs.

The difference from 2021 to 2020, would mean a number of 286 fewer home runs in the first fifty days of the campaign, in addition to the current team batting average of the MLB, which is .236, contrary to a league-wide .246 batting average in MLB’s first fifty days in 2020.

Apart from the abysmal difference in the number of home runs and batting average, there is also a great variation in batting within the park, where if we calculate the batting average of balls in play (expressed as BABIP), during the first fifty days season 2020, the MLB I combine this average to .292 collectively, as opposed to .287 during this 2021 at the start of a new season.

At the end of it all, a work like a No-Hitters It is one of the many unpredictable things of this game called baseball, although a greater dominance of the pitchers is clearly evident, this in a year where we have a ball designed in a different way, which makes us hit the popular saying: Nothing is coincidence.