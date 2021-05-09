The Nissan unions take to the streets their discontent over the reindustrialization plan in Barcelona

Updated Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – 22:10

They reproach the company, the Government and the Generalitat for not making “progress” and call for a demonstration on May 13

Nissan factory in the Barcelona Free Zone.

The works council of Nissan In Barcelona I warned last week that he was considering going back to the street and the warning already has a date: May 13. The workers will demonstrate in nine days to express their “dissatisfaction” with the plan to reindustrialize the plants. Free Trade Zone, Montcada i Reixac Y Sant Andreu de la Barca, which they consider stagnant.

After the meeting of the commission made up of the Japanese company, the Administrations and the representatives of the employees, the latter have criticized that there is no “progress” and that some of the projects being considered do not comply with “the premise of preserving the industrial fabric.”

Of the 17 projects analyzed, 10 are focused on the creation of a hub of electromobility companies, three are aimed at the manufacture of sustainable mobility vehicles (electrical and hydrogen), two to the manufacture of components and two to activities related to construction and industrial storage.

Having ruled out the installation of a battery factory In the plants that the carmaker will abandon at the end of this year, the proposals of an Asian company and another American to assemble vehicles, with which there has been speculation for several weeks, could be the two that the unions will see with better eyes, although the The confidentiality of the projects does not allow them to have enough information, they explain.

When it is exactly one year after the start of the indefinite strike Of the Nissan workforce that lasted 95 days, the labor dispute appears to be closer to resurfacing. Precisely, a new indefinite strike began yesterday by eight subcontractors of the Japanese company that had suspended their previous strike on April 19. Employees of Segula, Comsa, Carretillas Mayor, Aubay, Servi Securitas, Bartic Clan, Altran Y Snop They claim to have their weight in the reindustrialization process to obtain “guarantees of continuity of jobs”, if their functions continue to be necessary with the arrival of future investors, or to achieve, in the opposite case, “decent exit conditions” .

