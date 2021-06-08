The Nissan Navara already has an “expiration date” in Europe

The Nissan Navara faces the final stretch of its commercial life in Europe. Nissan’s veteran but interesting pick-up already has an “expiration date.” It has been confirmed when its production will end and when its sales will stop. The new Navara will not reach European dealerships. The Japanese manufacturer will no longer have a presence in this relevant category.

Unfortunately it is already well known that the new Nissan Navara will not arrive in Europe. At the end of the turbulent year 2020 the long-awaited renovation of the Navara debuted in society. The veteran pick-up of Nissan I was undergoing a set-up to continue fighting in a category where the competition is voracious. Especially in certain markets where this type of vehicle is in high demand.

Shortly after being unveiled, the first doubts arose about when the new Navara. However, a short time later the real intention of the Japanese firm was known. And it was not to bring its renewed model to this part of the world. On the contrary, they would “stretch the gum” as much as possible with the Navara that we can find today in the European Union. However, this model has an “expiration date”. A date that is near.

Veteran Nissan Navara is ready to face his final months in Europe

The Nissan Navara will be discontinued in 2021 and will leave Europe



Nissan has decided not to replace the Navara in Europe and therefore once production of the current model ends, it will disappear from the European range. Remember that the Navara is currently manufactured in Spain. More specifically in the factory that Nissan has in the Zona Franca de Barcelona. However, these facilities will be closed shortly and, once this happens, the death of Navara in the Old Continent will be ratified.

“The Production of the current generation Nissan Navara for European markets will end when our Barcelona plant closes in December 2021, and sales will end in the course of 2022. This reflects the decline of the pick-up segment in Europe and the shift that many consumers are taking from pick-ups in our range to modern and efficient vans, “the company assured. through a statement issued via email.

The truth is Nissan has the option to import the new Navara to Europe from its plant in Thailand. However, it has been chosen not to take this route, which is the end of the commercial journey of the Nissan Navara in this part of the world. The current generation was introduced to the European market many years ago. In certain periods of its commercial history it has reaped acceptable sales figures.

The new Nissan Navara 2021 will not reach European dealerships

The Navara has been key in the appearance of other pick-ups such as the Renault Alaskan and the Mercedes X-Class. It has shared assembly lines with all of them in Barcelona. Today, pick-up sales are concentrated in a few models, becoming an elitist category in which the Mitsubishi L200, Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, are postulated as references.