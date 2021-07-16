The Nissan factory in Barcelona could have a project: to produce technology for hydrogen cars

The salvation of the Nissan factory in Barcelona could be closer and closer. A binding offer has just been submitted to take over Nissan’s facilities in Zona Franca, Sant Andreu and Montcada, and reconvert them with a project that will produce technology for hydrogen cars. The arrival of the PERTE of the electric and connected vehicle is already translating into projects that, although they have been in the making for months, receive the green light under the aid provided by European funds.

The PUNCH Group has confirmed the presentation of a binding offer with which, as we said, it intends acquire the Nissan plants in Zona Franca, Sant Andreu and Montcada. Nissan announced yesterday that it had requested the presentation of binding offers to three companies that have shown interest in its facilities in Catalonia. One of these companies, which we understand is PUNCH, would be interested in transforming its facilities into an integrated electromobility center.

If this project goes ahead, PUNCH hopes to safeguard 1,000 jobs by 2023 and reach 2,000 jobs by the end of 2025. The planned investment in this project is 650 million euros. We are talking about really important figures, if we take into account that the company employs 1,750 workers in seven facilities in Europe and Asia and has an annual turnover of more than 500 million euros.

Line 2 of bodies from the Nissan factory in Zona Franca.

The Belgian group PUNCH has been dedicated to different activities in the automotive auxiliary industry for 45 years, ranging from the manufacture of automatic transmissions, reducers, engines, and control systems, to storage and recovery devices for kinetic energy, and chassis parts of aluminum. His new company goes through a commitment to energy storage systems, and more specifically, to the fuel cell. Guido Dumarey, CEO of PUNCH, recognized the firm’s interest in “technologies based on electricity and hydrogen.”

That would be precisely the destination that PUNCH would have envisaged for Nissan’s facilities in Catalonia, that of producing “hydrogen technology”.

Andy Palmer, during the presentation in 2012 of the Nissan e-NV200 manufactured in Zona Franca.

Pending more details about this project, and for the sale to be confirmed, PUNCH would have anticipated who will be in charge of directing the project, British Andy Palmer. Palmer’s choice is no accident.

Andy Palmer was executive vice president of Nissan until 2014 and, as responsible for the brand’s product strategy, one of the architects of the Nissan LEAF electric car project. In October 2014, Andy Palmer was appointed CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, a position he held until last year.