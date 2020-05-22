The Japanese press reports a cut like that of the 2008 recession

The brand will finalize its plans on May 28; Free Trade Zone is in danger

Nissan is considering the possibility of cutting 20,000 jobs worldwide, mainly in Europe and emerging countries, as part of its cost containment plan to try to reverse the economic crisis in which the company is mired. The Japanese news agency Kyodo has released the information this Friday.

This leak occurs just six days from May 28, which is when Nissan will unveil its medium-term future strategy. It is expected that on that date it will also specify where the cuts will be applied. One of the centers that could be harmed is the Zona Franca in Barcelona, ​​where employees are now on strike due to fears that their final closure will be announced.

The Kyodo information confirms that Nissan will review the readjustment plan it already announced in July 2019, which was to cut 12,500 of its 140,000 jobs. The manufacturer’s benefits have plummeted since 2018, first due to the Carlos Ghosn case and more recently due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nissan already gives up on the expansionist plan that Ghosn designed in his day. The priority now is to strengthen its presence in China and the United States, probably at the cost of containing its efforts in Europe. The board of directors wants to reduce the structure and enhance synergies with Renault and Mitsubishi in those fields where possible, to contain expenses.

THE FUTURE OF THE FREE ZONE, IN DOUBT

One of the factories threatened by the Nissan crisis is the Zona Franca, in Barcelona. Employees are on strike waiting for their future to be resolved, although the Japanese newspaper Nikkei assures that it will be one of the production centers sacrificed in the framework of the cuts that will be announced on May 28.

In recent days, the efforts of all administrations to try to save the factory have multiplied. If it closes, 3,000 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs will be lost. The factory was already operating at less than a third of its capacity and its activity would be transferred to other Alliance centers.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.