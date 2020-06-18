Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

November 2006 is already so far away, but for Nintendo fans it is an important month and year because at that time the debut of Wii took place, a console that brought the Japanese company back to success and whose proposal in terms of gameplay from Wiimote and Nunchuck was well received by millions of players. 14 years after that event, the console continues to captivate people, like the inhabitants of a retirement home who are amazed by it.

A report from Harrogate Informer (via Nintendo Life) shared the case of elderly residents of a retirement home in Wetherby, England, who received a special gift from the community to stay active and get some exercise according to their means. . The gift in question? A Nintendo Wii.

Image: Harrogate Informer

According to the information, the community of the small commercial town decided to donate a Nintendo Wii to the retirement home and the residents immediately hooked up with the console and now take turns playing games and even competing with each other. Judging by the minigames mentioned, older adults are sure to be enjoying Wii Sports.

For his part, Brian Green, an 85-year-old resident noted, « I really enjoyed our new games, never thought I could ever play video games, but the Wii is brilliant and very easy to use! I’ve been hosting tennis and golf games. «

What memories do you have of Wii? What were your favorite games?

