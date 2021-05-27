The Nintendo Switch would be renewed with OLED screen and support for DLSS

One of the most recurrent rumors in the video game industry has to do with the renewal of the successful Nintendo Switch. And they do not exactly refer to a new generation of the Japanese company’s laptop. It is, in essence, of an improved version of the Nintendo Switch.

Although they have always been quite inconclusive, new sources from Bloomberg suggest that we will see a new version of the console taking advantage of the atypical E3 of this 2021. Nintendo’s laptop would release, if we listen to the report, a new OLED screen and improve some of its capabilities.

It would not be, as we say, a new generation as such. Rather a qualitative leap similar to that of desktop consoles like the PS4 Pro: specific hardware improvements, and in the case of the Nintendo Switch, its screen, perhaps the weakest point on its current spec sheet.

According to the aforementioned medium, the console would be announced just before the video game fair. This would allow developers to take advantage of E3 to showcase the new capabilities of the console for their games.

Nintendo Switch with 4K and DLSS output

This upgraded Nintendo Switch would include a more powerful version of the Nvidia processor currently used by the console. In addition, the inclusion of this new technology would allow developers to use DLSS in their games.

The compendium of hardware improvements would allow development and performance in 4K when using the console connected to a TV. Regarding its portable capabilities, the screen of the Nintendo Switch would make the leap to OLED technology, including a 7-inch screen made by Samsung.

However, although the announcement of this new Nintendo Switch with OLED screen would be more than welcome by users, it would also be accompanied by bad news. And is that given the current situation of the technological and electronic market, the chances of getting one when it reaches the stores will be quite low.

From Bloomberg they also suggest that, although Nintendo has improved the production lines as much as possible, the shortage of components it would slow down the available offer as far as hardware is concerned. All in all, the situation would be quite a bit more consumer-friendly compared to PS5 and Xbox Series X:

“The production lines are better prepared for the possible reorganization of the components and the parts that Nintendo uses are subject to less competition than those of the more powerful consoles of its rivals.” Bloomberg Report

Read this too …