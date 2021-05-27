The ‘Nintendo Switch Pro’ with OLED screen and 4K support will arrive in September, and its presentation is imminent according to Bloomberg

The rumors about the new Nintendo console are accumulating, and now it is Bloomberg who anticipates that the presentation of this console is imminent And it could be produced before E3 that begins on June 12.

The data further reveals that Nintendo will begin production in July, and It will be in September when the ‘Nintendo Switch Pro’ go on sale. Its 7-inch OLED screen, its 4K output support and an NVIDIA chip will be your assets to succeed especially at Christmas time.

OLED screen and 4K output to beat the next-gen

Nintendo has not confirmed the existence of this console or it is also not known what his official name will beBut the truth is that rumors about its development have been going on for months.

The changes with respect to the current models affect in the first place its internal hardware, where we will see according to the indications a new chip from NVIDIA with a new graphic architecture ‘Ada Lovelace’.

That chip will be the main responsible for one of the most striking options of the console: the ability to support 4K resolution TVs and monitors, thus achieving optimal scaling of current games on these screens. NVIDIA’s DLSS technology could also be involved in that support.

That will be a point in favor for a console that will also win integers on its own screen, which will transition to eye-catching OLED technology which could also have an impact on a greater autonomy of your battery when using it as a portable console.

Bloomberg data reveals that the presentation of this console is imminent And it could happen before the start of the next E3 fair that starts on June 12, 2021.

The production of the console will begin in July according to the same data, although mass manufacturing will take a little longer and that pace will not be achieved until the last quarter of the year.

Vendors seem confident that the chip shortage won’t jeopardize those plans, but here it seems best to be conservative: hopefully getting that console is complicated during their first weeks or even months of life.

What is clear in Bloomberg is that the hypothetical ‘Nintendo Switch Pro’ will hit stores in the month of September. The price at which the new console will be sold is not known, but data point to a higher price than $ 299 from the original Nintendo Switch.

Image | Unsplash

Via | Bloomberg