The Nintendo Switch OLED does not offer improvements in CPU and RAM

The Nintendo Switch OLED it’s official now. After a year of rumors and speculation, those in Kyoto announced the most important revision of their hybrid console to date. However, after the presentation there were some doubts about the internal specifications. What’s new other than the expanded storage and OLED screen? Nintendo has come out to answer the questions to avoid confusion. A confusion that, by the way, is born due to the rumors that circulated on the internet since the previous year.

A Nintendo representative confirmed to The Verge that the Nintendo Switch OLED does not integrate any type of improvements in the CPU. That is, it maintains the same custom Tegra processor (SoC) that we find in the standard model. On the other hand, expanded RAM is also not offered. That is, don’t expect games to have a graphical leap beyond the benefits that the OLED screen brings.

Not integrating an improved CPU is the reason why the Nintendo Switch OLED does not offer a higher resolution. Neither on the built-in screen nor connected to the TV via the Dock. One of the main rumors of the ‘Nintendo Switch Pro’, as the new console was unofficially known, is that it would be possible to enjoy games in 4K thanks to the new Dock. However, the leaks were not accurate.

The Nintendo Switch OLED stands out, mainly, for incorporating a 7 inch OLED screen. The standard model is 6.2 “LCD, so the increase in dimensions is considerable. Of course, it maintains its 720p resolution (1280 x 720 pixels). The internal storage increased from 32 to 64 GB, while the battery promises up 9 hours of autonomy.

On the back you can find a new adjustable bracket Microsoft Surface style. Regarding the Dock, it now integrates the much desired port Ethernet, which will benefit your online gaming experience (when connected to TV).

The disappointment that currently surrounds the Nintendo Switch OLED is a good example that any leak or report, no matter how reliable its source, should be taken with a grain of salt.

