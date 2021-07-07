The Nintendo Switch OLED Dock can be purchased separately

The presentation of the Nintendo Switch OLED left mixed feelings in the public. The new portable console of the Japanese corporation will hit the market in October, equipped with a 7-inch OLED screen, more storage and better speakers. However, the big disappointment is the lack of support for 4K gaming, as has been rumored in recent months.

Another interesting novelty of the new device is in its Dock. The base of the Nintendo Switch OLED has received a slight aesthetic change, with more rounded edges and available in white. But it also incorporates an important feature: an Ethernet port to have a wired internet connection when playing in TV Mode.

According to Digitimes, the new Dock will not be exclusive to the OLED Switch, as Nintendo also plans to sell it individually. Thus, users who wish to continue with the original Switch will be able to purchase the base of the new portable console, if only to get the most out of the RJ45 port.

Nintendo to sell the Switch OLED Dock as a standalone accessory

It is not yet known how much the new Nintendo Switch OLED Dock will cost, but the report assures that will be sold wirelessly. This means that users will need to reuse the HDMI cable and power adapter from the original version. On the other hand, the Japanese corporation plans to sell the accessory exclusively through its online store. This means that the base of the portable console will not be officially available on Amazon or similar platforms.

As published yesterday, the Nintendo Switch OLED does not incorporate CPU or RAM memory improvements. For this reason, it is likely that many players choose to stay with the original version of the console.

Although the new variant of the device is slightly larger and heavier than the traditional Switch, the docks are interchangeable. So, for these hours at least, the idea of ​​just updating the base does not sound far-fetched. Meanwhile, many gamers feed the dream that Nintendo will surprise them with a true “Switch Pro” in early 2022.

Also in Ezanime.net