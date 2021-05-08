The Nintendo Switch Lite at € 189 in MediaMarkt in all its colors, at its all-time low | Gaming

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the most successful Nintendo consoles in all of its history is the Switch, and right now its portable version has just reached the all-time low in the MediaMarkt store, so you will no longer have any excuse to enjoy some of the best titles in the world. market.

For a few months now, Nintendo Switch has been selling more than ever, and one of the most successful models is Switch Lite, the version aimed eminently at portable gaming and which has now just reached its all-time low at only € 189 in MediaMarkt, and all colors.

It is a limited-time offer, where you can now buy the Nintendo Switch Lite for only € 189 in MediaMarkt, which is € 30 discount compared to its previously marked price and a unique opportunity.

Now the Nintendo Switch Lite at its all-time low at only 189 euros in MediaMarkt, and in all its colors

In this offer to buy the Nintendo Switch Lite at € 189 you can choose gray, yellow, coral or blue, being able to pick up the console in just 30 minutes at your favorite MediaMarkt store, or expect it to be sent to you by express mail to receive it in the next 48 hours.

As you well know, the Nintendo Switch Lite is entirely dedicated to portable gaming, and therefore you will not be able to connect it to the TV like the normal model. In any case, it is compatible with all Nintendo Switch games released to date as long as they are compatible with portable mode, which are the majority.

It is a system that will allow you to take your games with you anywhere, even play games with other players thanks to its local multiplayer where up to eight consoles can be connected or even online multiplayer.

