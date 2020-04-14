The Nintendo Switch It recently celebrated 3 years among us, time in which it has managed to establish itself as one of the most popular consoles on the market. Despite the success, the hybrid proposal still has room for improvement which, fortunately, the company has dedicated itself to covering with updates. The last one, 10.0, it is probably one of the most relevant since its launch. We tell you what their news are.

Without a doubt, the 10.0 update stands out for integrating one of the most anticipated functions of the console. It’s about the data transfer between system storage and SD memory. Let’s be honest, this news should have been around since the launch of the Switch; Players did not stop requesting it through forums and social networks.

You can also reassign the buttons on your controllers

The above feature is available under “Data Management” from the system settings menu. Nintendo ensures that you can move applications, games and their DLCs, however, saved games and update related data cannot be transferred; Keep this in mind if you want to free up internal memory space.

Additionally, the update will also allow you disengage the buttons on the controls, be it the Joy-Con or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. You just have to go to the system settings and then “Controls and sensors”; inside you can assign the buttons according to your preference. According to Nintendo, you can save up to 5 different profiles for each controller, or 5 in total for the Nintendo Switch Lite. Note, the remapping of buttons does not offer support for third-party controls.

Finally, other minor features such as the “Game Activity Settings” section or the possibility to save up to 300 news were added. Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Now you have at your disposal new profile pictures of the game that continues to cause a sensation throughout the internet.

