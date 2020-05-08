By Sebastian Quiroz

Despite the problems in the video game industry caused by COVID-19, Nintendo again demonstrates that the Switch in one of the most popular products in recent years. During the recent meeting of investors for the closing of the last quarter of fiscal year 2020, The Japanese company revealed that more than 55 million Nintendo Switch have already been sold worldwide.

Of the 55.77 million units, 49.58 million correspond to the standard model of the system, while the other 6.19 million are Nintendo Switch Lite. The last time we saw such a sales record was in late December 2019, where more than 52 million consoles had been sold. Thus, between January and March 2020, 3.29 million more were added, and Nintendo managed to fulfill its mission of selling 19.5 million units in the fiscal year of 2020. In total 21.03 consoles were sold between April 1, 2019 and March 31 of this year.

Now, for the following fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2021, Nintendo expects to sell 19 million more units, in total reached 74.77 million consoles. In comparison, the NES managed to sell 61.91 million units in total, while the 3DS stands at 75.77 million.

On the other hand, the Switch software reached 356.24 million units, a number that will only increase as more people continue to buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the next Nintendo releases later this year are available, although they better not expect to see the sequel to Breath of the Wild until 2021.

