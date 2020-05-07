The Nintendo Switch 2 would be powered by a Samsung processor with GPU from AMD. The Japanese company would bypass NVIDIA after Tegra X1 chip security flaws, which allowed hackers to breach the console in 2018.

Although the rumor was mentioned a year ago after the alliance between Samsung and AMD, the information once again grabbed headlines. Nintendo has already confirmed that they will not launch a Switch Pro this year, although it is almost a fact that are working on the successor of the current console.

A MyDrivers report indicates that NVIDIA would not be part of the plan for the Nintendo Switch 2. The Tegra X1 chip caused Nintendo to invest resources in blocking and decrypting the security breaches. The video card maker doesn’t seem to be interested in upgrading Tegra, as the focus is on AI chips and autonomous driving.

The Nintendo Switch 2 with an Exynos chip and AMD GPU would be a powerful portable console

Another important element is that the first Exynos 1000 chip benchmarks with AMD technology they are promising. Samsung’s SoC uses an AMD RDNA GPU that enables near performance three times higher than the Snapdragon 865. This technology will be integrated into the successor to the Galaxy S20 that will be announced in early 2021.

Samsung and AMD sealed a collaboration agreement in June 2019 to develop high-performance, low-power technology. The Exynos chips will be powered by an AMD GPU that is capable of delivering “unprecedented performance” in the mobile scene, as both companies describe it.

Although the plan of Nintendo with its next console is unknown, the company would continue betting on a hybrid with a focus on portability. An Exynos with RDNA would position a Nintendo Switch 2 as a competitive portable console, if we compare it to other powerful mobiles.

AMD is no stranger to Nintendo consoles as its technology has been around since Gamecube times. If this information is confirmed, AMD would be the only manufacturer of hardware in video game consoles next-generation, a move fueled by NVIDIA’s reluctance toward this segment.

