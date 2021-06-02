The Nintendo museum is (almost) a reality | Tec Review

The Nintendo Museum it is already (almost) a reality. The Japanese video game giant announced that it will create in Japan a museum to display the games and toys it made throughout its 132 years of existence.

This museum, which is scheduled to open in 2023 or 2024, will be located a few kilometers from the center of Kyoto (western Japan), where the headquarters of Nintendo.

Nintendo museum, in a factory

The museum will be built on the site of a former factory where Nintendo made decks of “hanafudas” cards, traditional Japanese playing cards, which were its core business when it was founded in September 1889, long before it launched into video games.

The museum, called at the moment “Galería Nintendo“According to the statement released by the group, it will present” the many products that the company has launched throughout its history. “

It aims to “share the history of product development and philosophy with the public,” the statement said, noting that the museum will feature interactive experiences.

Video game revolution? Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will give augmented reality a boost

The history of Nintendo

Nintendo began making video games in 1977 with the launch of the TV Game 15 and TV Game 6 home consoles.

At the same time he developed terminals and arcade games, such as Donkey Kong, released in 1981.

Its first major worldwide success was the Famicom console launched in Japan in 1983 and known abroad by the acronym NES (Nintendo Entertainment System).

In March 2021, Nintendo inaugurated the first entertainment zone around its universe, in the huge theme park of Universal Japan Studios (USJ) in Osaka, western Japan. (AFP)