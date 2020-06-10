The video game company Nintendo has reported that the number of accounts affected by a recent hack to your Nintendo Network (NNID) rises to 300,000, almost double than initially calculated. The west-based Kyoto-based company revealed in April that some 160,000 Nintendo Network ID accounts suffered unauthorized logins, causing, among other things, some users to have unauthorized charges in their online stores My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop.

The hacking, which was also echoed at the time by the Spanish National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe), would have affected some 140,000 more accounts than previously thoughtNintendo said in an update on the matter released Tuesday night. “Less than 1% of NNIDs worldwide could have been unlawfully logged in and have been the victim of fraudulent purchases through their Nintendo account. The refunds are still the process in each country, but we have already completed reimbursement for most customers, “Nintendo said in a statement.

The Japanese company blocked hacked accounts and asked potentially affected users to reset password. The Nintendo Network ID (NNID) is a unique identifier consisting of between 6 and 16 characters that gives access to certain Nintendo Network services, such as speaking in Miiverse on Nintendo 3DS, Wii U functions or accessing the Nintendo eShop.

These accounts include information such as name, date of birth, gender, country / region, and email address. Although the IDs do not store bank information itself, accessing a NNID linked to a Nintendo account can unlawfully give access to that account and all the options available in it, such as purchases in the Nintendo eShop.

Following the incident, the Japanese company removed the login feature on a Nintendo account through the NNID. As of March 31, Japanese fiscal year end, Nintendo had sold 75.77 million units of your Nintendo 3DS handheld console, 55.77 million from Switch and 13.56 from Wii U.