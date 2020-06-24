The performances of Leo Messi in the return of the League after the break due to the coronavirus they have made more noise due to controversy than due to innate qualities del ’10’ azulgrana. In the midst of searching for goal 700 in his sports career, Messi has escaped expulsion in the last two games Barcelona, ​​in which he did not find the goal but could see the way to the locker room due to two actions from which he went unpunished, a constant throughout his sports career.

Messi’s stomping on Yeray, in an action in which the central arrives before a dispute and the Argentine is late, and nailing the cleats to his rival, he raised blisters at Athletic Club, due to the danger of Leo’s entry. The Argentinian didn’t even see the yellow card by Gil Manzano, who possibly did not see the moment of the stomping, but could have been warned by the VAR, who rejected influencing a play that at the beginning of the League was classified as a clear expulsion.

However, for many that action should not have occurred, because Messi must be serving a penalty for an assault, in the match against Sevilla, on Diego Carlos. The ’10’ gave the Brazilian central defender a blow to the neck after a haul between them, from which he rose again without receiving even a warning from the referee, who did punish other members of the formed tangana with yellow .

Messi has been sent off twice during his sports career, but none of them has arrived with the Barcelona shirt. The attacker saw the red card with Argentina against Hungary, in a friendly in 2005, and against Chile in the Copa América 2019, but with the Barça shirt he has enjoyed a bull that continues to accompany him over the years.

If we review the actions subject to expulsion for Messi with Barcelona, ​​we will see that they are not few and that in each and every one of them, he left the action without the greatest punishment.

Spit out doubt

In 2008, La Rosaleda witnessed what was arguably Messi’s most unsportsmanlike image on the pitch. In the middle of a discussion with Duda, the Argentine spit on him taking advantage of the look to the other side of the referee, who did not see the action or was warned by his assistants of a set that could have been an exemplary sanction for the Argentine soccer player. The competition committee did not go in to punish Leo.

Ball to the stands of the Bernabéu

The famous Classics rally of 2011 between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​with the controversy served between Mourinho and Guardiola, left an action susceptible to expulsion for Messi that, however, was nothing for the referees, but still remembers Real Madrid. A game change by Dani Alves went long for the control of Messi, who got to just touch the ball on the touchline and instead of controlling it or letting it out, decided to give an unforgivable pitch to the Real Madrid fans, who soon launched to reproach him, along with the players, an action without sanction by the referee.

Expulsion forgiven in the Classics rally

Months later, also at the Bernabéu, Messi did not stand out for the unsportsmanlike but could be expelled after seeing the first yellow card for protesting, and tripping Xabi Alonso minutes later to cut a move from Real Madrid. Fernández Borbalán passed from the play, pointing out a simple foul and not warning the ’10’, something that would have meant his departure from the game before the break.

Boot throwing and aggression in the Gamper

In 2016, in a match against Sevilla, Messi charged again with a yellow card for protesting, although this time he could take the double punishment, and that is that, regardless of the cardboard he had just seen, threw his boot as a sign of discrepancy with the refereeJaime Latre, who saw no reason to show a red that in light of events was clear. A few months earlier, although in a friendly, Leo had also focused the controversy on grab the footballer of Rome, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, after a discussion at the Joan Gamper Trophy. The null competitive tension then prevented his expulsion.

Forgiven expulsion at Anoeta

2017 also had a potential expulsion of Messi, very upset in the match against Real Sociedad. González González punished him with yellow for delaying a free kick and minutes later, the ’10’ did the same with a Illarramendi pitch, interrupting his serve to get ahead. That, however, was not enough for the referee to get the second yellow card.

Assault on Fabinho before Liverpool’s comeback

Before Messi’s two recent controversial episodes, the last one remembered is the one he lived in the well-remembered Champions League tie with Liverpool. In the first leg, Leo attacked Fabinho without a ball in an attack move by Barcelona itself, but had no disciplinary consequences despite the clearness of the action. Barça ended up saying goodbye to the Champions in a cruel way days later, in a match that could not have had Messi.