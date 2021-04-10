The nine pearls of Díaz Ayuso the day after ‘Lo de Vallecas’

Díaz Ayuso greets his ‘fans’ with Martínez-Almeida (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“Freedom”, key word in Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s campaign. The president of the Community of Madrid has been interviewed in Informativos Telecinco a day after the riots due to the Vox act in Vallecas. and he has spoken of that ‘mantra’ as a fundamental pillar of Madrid as always. For Ayuso, what was seen yesterday “is not Madrid.”

The popular leader has spoken in a pre-campaign key, comparing her model with that of the parties that promote squatting and confrontation. He has once again blamed the extreme left for feeding the tension and the PSOE for being equidistant.

His passage through the Pedro Piqueras space has left numerous reflections on what he experienced in the Madrid working-class neighborhood, whose echo has continued to kick in this Thursday (several neighbors have come to “disinfect” the place of the rally) and he will continue to be very present here to the appointment of 4-M.

“It hurts me a lot that this is the image that has been transmitted for a few hours; Madrid is freedom ”. “That is not Madrid, Madrid is freedom.” “Freedom is bullfighting, whether you like it or not, to manifest yourself, whether your adversary likes it or not.” “The climate of tension was favored by the extreme left.” “One can manifest and the rest of us have nothing better to do than put up with ourselves.” “The left wants to appropriate a part of Madrid believing that the citizens are theirs.” “You have to think about what project you want, I reject the other Madrid that those who cheer violence or protect it can build.” “Many other pandemics are coming, one economic and the other social” “As much as some try to pour gasoline and epic it is about another matter, freedom.” (I had to end with that word, c & …

