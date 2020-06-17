The Nikkei yields 0.56% due to fear of a new wave of contagion in China. . / EPA / FRANCK ROBICHON / Archive

Tokyo, Jun 17 . .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Wednesday with a decrease of 0.56% of the Nikkei, its main indicator, due to fear of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in China and the upturn in inter-Korean tensions.

The benchmark index fell 126.45 integers and ended at 22,455.76 points, while the broader indicator Topix, which groups the stocks with the largest capitalization, those in the first section, fell 6.36 points or 0.40% up to 1,587.09 integers.

After gaining around 1,000 points or 5% the day before, the Tokyo market started the day lower due to the lack of new incentives and due to the withdrawal of profits among investors.

The news also weighed on a new outbreak of coronavirus cases in Beijing, and the crossing of accusations between the two Koreas after Pyongyang destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office and threatened to send its troops back to the border between the two countries.

Among the stocks with the highest market capitalization, the 5% boom of the technological giant Softbank stands out, after announcing yesterday its plans to sell part of its shares in the US mobile phone operator T-Mobile.

For its part, the video game company Nintendo advanced 2.41% and reached its highest price on the stock market in twelve years, driven by the good sales prospects generated by the pandemic.

On the negative side, Japan’s largest vehicle manufacturer, Toyota Motor (1.09%), closed with losses, as did the textile multinational Fast Retailing, which owns the clothing store chain Uniqlo (0.22%).

In the first section, 1,222 stocks ended lower, 869 ended higher and 74 did so unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.17 trillion yen (17.93 billion euros / 20.23 billion dollars).